Zacks.com featured highlights include Century Aluminum, DRDGOLD, Globalstar, TAT Technologies and Sterling Infrastructure

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength and More Upside Left

U.S. stock markets have continued their northward journey in 2025 following an impressive rally over the past two years. Year to date, all three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — are up 10.3%, 14.4% and 18.2%, respectively, and currently hovering near their all-time highs.

A weak labor market has raised expectations that the Fed will continue to reduce the benchmark lending rate during the rest of 2025. However, the recent shutdown of the U.S. government and consequent delay of the release of several key economic data may drag down investors' enthusiasm.

Consequently, a few stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Five such stocks are — Century Aluminum Co., DRDGOLD Ltd., Globalstar Inc., TAT Technologies Ltd. and Sterling Infrastructure Inc.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss five out of these 14 stocks here:

Century Aluminum is engaged in the production of primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. CENX produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products as well as carbon products such as anodes and cathodes. CENX operates through one reportable segment – Primary Aluminum.

Hawesville is the company's biggest U.S. smelter and the largest producer of high-purity primary aluminum in North America. Sebree is a primary aluminum reduction facility that makes standard-grade aluminum, which is cast into several products, including billet, foundry and slab. Mt. Holly is a primary aluminum reduction facility that makes standard-grade aluminum that is cast into tee bars and several value-added products.

The stock price of Century Aluminum has soared 35.2% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 77.4% for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 12.4% over the last 30 days.

DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. DRD sells gold and silver bullion. DRD recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests.

The stock price of DRDGOLD has jumped 34.9% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of -0.7% for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 57.8% over the last 90 days.

Globalstar offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries. GSAT's products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land-based and maritime industries benefit from GSAT with increased productivity in remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

GSAT's customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. GSAT data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

The stock price of Globalstar has climbed 34.9% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 66.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 60 days.

TAT Technologies is a diversified technology-based engineering and industrial company specializing in design, development and manufacture of Heat Exchangers, Cooling Systems, Cold Plates, Air-Cycle and Vapor-Cycle Air Conditioning Systems, Fuel Systems, etc. TATT also manufactures and overhauls of Secondary and Emergency Power Systems for F16, Jet Fuel Starters for F16, Fuel Controls, Turbines and Valves etc.

TATT also designs and manufactures Air Conditioning and NBC Systems for military and civil applications such as communication & military shelters, armored vehicles in various configurations for custom applications.

The stock price of TAT Technologies has surged 24.9% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii.

STRL's E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. STRL's Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. STRL's Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems.

The stock price of Sterling Infrastructure has advanced 22.2% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 56.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.7% over the last 60 days.

