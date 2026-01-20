Zacks.com featured highlights include Centerra Gold, Plains GP, Angi and Skillsoft

For Immediate Release

4 Value Stocks to Buy Now Amid Trump-Led Market Uncertainty

The U.S. market remains unsettled as volatility continues to dominate investor sentiment. Last year was shaped by tariff fears, rising geopolitical tensions and concerns of an AI-driven market bubble. Those worries have extended into 2026, with investor nervousness growing as global political risks continue to build.

Early in January, a U.S. military operation in Venezuela rattled global markets and highlighted how quickly geopolitical events can disrupt risk appetite. At the same time, the United States escalated pressure on Iran by proposing tariffs on countries that continue trading with Tehran.

Adding to the uncertainty, President Trump’s recent trade threats against multiple European nations—linked to his bid to acquire Greenland—have unsettled markets. Planned tariffs of 10% from February, rising to 25% by June, could push markets lower and weaken investor confidence.

Value Investing Is Key

In this uncertain environment, value investing becomes increasingly important. By focusing on fundamentally strong stocks trading below their intrinsic value, investors can look beyond short-term noise and position themselves for long-term gains when markets stabilize.

One of the most common valuation metrics to pick undervalued stocks with solid upside potential is the P/E ratio. However, there’s another interesting ratio that you can consider for ferreting out attractively valued stocks. And that is earnings yield.

One could invest in high earnings yield stocks like Centerra Gold, Inc., Plains GP Holdings, L.P., Angi, Inc. and Skillsoft Corp. to fetch handsome long-term rewards.

Understanding Earnings Yield Metric

Earnings yield is calculated by dividing a company's earnings per share (EPS) by its current stock price. The formula can be expressed as Earnings Yield = Earnings Per Share (EPS)/Current Stock Price.

This indicates the profitability of an investment, revealing the amount of profit generated per dollar invested in the stock. Essentially, earnings yield serves as the inverse of P/E ratio. A high earnings yield suggests that the stock may be undervalued, offering investors an opportunity for potential growth, while a low earnings yield may signal overvaluation, prompting caution among investors.

Moreover, earnings yield serves as a versatile tool for comparative analysis, allowing investors to compare market index performance with the 10-year Treasury yield. When the earnings yield of the market index surpasses the bond yield, it may signal favorable conditions for investing in stocks. This insight is particularly valuable for investors with diversified portfolios, encompassing both equities and bonds.

Buy-Rated Stocks: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have been known to outperform peers in any type of market environment.

4 High Earnings Yield Value Picks

Here we highlight four of the 38 stocks that qualified the screening:

Centerra explores, develops and operates gold and copper properties across North America, Turkey and other international regions, while also exploring for molybdenum. Rising gold prices and better cost control are driving the company’s performance. Centerra has advanced key growth initiatives with a Mount Milligan PFS extending mine life to 2045 with higher reserves and throughput. Progress at Nevada’s Goldfield project highlights strong economics and future production potential.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGAU’s 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 48%. EPS estimates for 2026 have moved up by 17 cents over the past seven days. Centerra currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

Plains GP Holdings, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil and refined products. PAGP’s deal to exit the Canadian NGL business is set to reshape the firm into a more focused, growth-oriented crude oil midstream operator. The streamlined portfolio is expected to boost cash flow and financial flexibility. Combined with its strong Permian Basin asset base, Plains GP Holdings is well-positioned for growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGP’s 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 27%. EPS estimates for 2026 have moved up by 30 cents over the past 60 days. Plains GP Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Angi operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners with skilled service professionals, reflecting the expanding reach of the gig economy into essential home services. Through Handy Technologies, the company supports flexible earning opportunities while improving customer convenience. Looking ahead, Angi aims to roll out a modern AI-first platform, accelerate software development and improve operating efficiency.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGI’s 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 36%. EPS estimates for 2026 have moved up by 16 cents over the past seven days. Angi currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Skillsoft delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company is increasingly positioning AI at the center of its strategy. Early traction from its AI-native Percipio platform, including four large enterprise wins, underscores growing momentum. Management’s strategic review of the GK segment could sharpen focus on core Talent Development Solutions, enabling greater investment in AI-driven offerings and a more streamlined go-to-market approach.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKIL’s fiscal 2026 EPS have moved up by 69 cents over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for its fiscal 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 11%. Skillsoft currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

