Zacks.com featured highlights include Bridgewater Bancshares, Eastern Bankshares and BrainsWay

Chicago, IL – February 7, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. BWB, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. EBC and BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY.

3 Top-Ranked Breakout Stocks to Buy Now: BWB, EBC, BWAY

Searching for breakout stocks within a specific price band is an active investing strategy. Consider selling if the price falls below the lower band and holding for gains if it exceeds the upper band when choosing breakout stocks.

To that end, Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc., Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and BrainsWay Ltd. have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Zeroing-In on Breakout Stocks

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. Most traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add them to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only nine. Here are the top three stocks:

Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares offers banking services to various clients in the United States, including real estate investors and entrepreneurs. BWB has an expected earnings growth rate of 31.4% for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares offers banking products and services to retail, commercial, and small business customers. EBC has an expected earnings growth rate of 40.6% for the current year.

BrainsWay

BrainsWay develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders globally. BWAY has an expected earnings growth rate of 130.8% for the current year.

