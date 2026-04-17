Zacks.com featured highlights include Biogen, TE Connectivity and ZTO Express (Cayman)

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 17, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Biogen Inc. BIIB, TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings as Markets Hit All-Time Highs

The major indexes—the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq—closed at record highs yesterday, fueled by optimism that peace between the United States and Iran could prove more durable than the initial two-week ceasefire. Although the year began on an uneasy footing, with sharp market selloffs driven by shifting AI expectations and rising geopolitical tensions, sentiment has improved markedly. A resilient economy, stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data and solid corporate earnings are now underpinning bullish investor sentiments.

Against such a volatile backdrop, it is not easy for retail investors to select stocks for generating solid returns over time. One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as Biogen Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd. and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. are worth considering.

Brokers form their views through direct management access, close analysis of public filings and active participation in earnings calls. Their cross-sector perspective also helps place a company’s fundamentals in a broader macroeconomic and competitive context, giving investors a more grounded sense of how a stock may trade and perform.

A broker upgrade is usually driven by new information, such as revised guidance, channel checks, or updated operating assumptions, that leads to a refreshed earnings and valuation framework. Because this information is not always fully reflected in market expectations, an upgrade can sometimes point to an emerging inflection point before it becomes visible in consensus estimates.

Even so, a broker upgrade should be treated as one input, not a complete investment thesis. Long-term returns are typically shaped by a broader assessment of business quality, valuation, industry structure, catalysts and risks, together with the investor’s own risk tolerance, time horizon, and portfolio objectives.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy Now

Cambridge, MA-based Biogen is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which focuses on developing innovative therapies for treating serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. BIIB generates significant royalties from partnership agreements with other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Biogen’s 2026 earnings are expected to rise 3.3% year over year. BIIB, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 2.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

TE Connectivity, based in Galway, Ireland, is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions for a wide range of industries. TEL focuses on emerging technologies such as 5G, electric vehicles, industrial automation and smart cities to position itself at the forefront of connectivity advancements.

TEL’s fiscal 2026 earnings are projected to increase 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in China, ZTO Express is a leading player in the field of express delivery. ZTO, along with its network partners, provides domestic and international express delivery services.

ZTO Express’ 2026 earnings are expected to grow 14.6% year over year. ZTO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed an 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2901195/3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-as-markets-hit-all-time-high

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.