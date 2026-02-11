Zacks.com featured highlights include Arrow Electronics, IPG Photonics, Taiwan Semiconductor and ATI

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 11, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Arrow Electronics ARW, IPG Photonics IPGP, Taiwan Semiconductor TSM and ATI INC ATI.

4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs with Room to Rise Further

Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.

Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculations are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.

In fact, investors might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.



Stocks such as Arrow Electronics, IPG Photonics, Taiwan Semiconductor and ATI INC are expected to maintain their momentum and keep scaling new highs. Extensive information on a stock is necessary to understand whether or not there is scope for further upside.

Here, we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks. The strategy borrows from the basics of momentum investing. This technique bets on “buy high, sell higher.”

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many times, stocks that hit a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.

In fact, overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors’ focus (or willingness to pay a premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions that encourage investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.

Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their underreaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Here we present four stocks, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1, out of the 16 stocks that made it through the screen:

Arrow Electronics has demonstrated compelling momentum entering 2026, evidenced by robust fourth-quarter performance, with sales surging 20% to $8.7 billion. The company reported continued acceleration across both Global Components and Enterprise Computing Solutions, driven by strengthening demand in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence deployment, and datacenter expansion. Full-year 2025 sales reached $30.9 billion, reflecting disciplined execution and strategic positioning in high-growth technology sectors.

Recent partnerships underscore Arrow's innovation leadership, including collaboration with .lumen to scale production of AI-powered assistive technology for the visually impaired. Recognition as Fortune's Most Admired Company for the 26th consecutive year validates operational excellence and financial soundness. The company rides on positive cyclical tailwinds, improving leading indicators across key markets, and strong performance in value-added offerings that enhance competitive differentiation and margin potential.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARW’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 10.3% to $13.08 per share in the past 60 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.88%.

IPG Photonics is well-positioned for strong growth in 2026 through strategic expansion into high-margin defense applications alongside core industrial laser innovation. Recent product launches demonstrate technological leadership across multiple verticals. The January Photonics West showcase highlighted breakthrough innovations, including award-nominated 8 kW single-mode lasers, advanced nanosecond cleaning systems, and medical laser platforms addressing expanding market opportunities. February's Singapore Airshow debut of the CROSSBOW MINI high-energy laser system positions IPG in the rapidly growing counter-drone defense market.

The Huntsville manufacturing facility provides domestic production capacity for defense customers requiring rapid scaling. This diversification into directed-energy defense applications complements IPG's industrial laser strength, creating multiple revenue drivers while leveraging existing manufacturing expertise and fiber laser technology leadership across commercial and defense sectors.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPGP’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 6.1% to $1.21 per share in the past 60 days. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 89.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor demonstrates compelling fundamental strength. January revenues surged 36.8% year over year, reflecting robust demand for advanced semiconductors. Leading-edge technologies drive profitability, with 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer processes representing over 60% of total wafer revenues while gross margins expand toward 63-65%. The company's $52-56 billion capital expenditure plan for 2026 positions it to capture accelerating AI and high-performance computing demand.

Its fourth-quarter results showcased 35% net income growth, underscoring operational leverage from premium node transitions. Sequential revenue momentum continues with first-quarter guidance indicating sustained strength. The foundry's technological leadership in advanced process nodes, combined with expanding production capacity and improving profitability metrics, creates multiple fundamental catalysts. Strong customer demand for cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities supports the positive revenue trajectory throughout 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 15.7% to $14.11 per share in the past 60 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.09%.

ATI INC began 2026 with compelling fundamental momentum following its February earnings announcement. The specialty materials producer achieved record annual revenues of $4.6 billion in 2025, demonstrating strong execution across aerospace and defense markets that now comprise over 70% of the revenue mix. The company announced significant capacity investments in proprietary nickel melt systems, targeting $350 million in incremental revenues by mid-2028 through customer-funded partnerships.

Recent market share gains span jet engines, defense programs, and specialty energy sectors, positioning ATI to capitalize on accelerating commercial aerospace production ramps and expanding defense opportunities. With mid-teens growth projected in jet engines and operational efficiencies from modernized melting infrastructure, ATI's differentiated materials portfolio and contractual partnerships provide a robust foundation for sustained profitable growth throughout 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 4.3% to $4.12 per share in the past 60 days. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.19%.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2841851/add-these-4-garp-stocks-to-your-portfolio-to-receive-handsome-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.