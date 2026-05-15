Zacks.com featured highlights include Arko, Super Group and Luxfer

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 15, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Arko Corp. ARKO, Super Group Ltd. SGHC and Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR.

3 Top Breakout Stocks Up 20%+ with More Room to Run

Investors can potentially boost returns by taking a more active approach to stock selection, tracking potential breakout opportunities within well-defined price ranges. In this strategy, a stock should typically be sold if it falls below the lower boundary of the range, while a move above the upper boundary signals a breakout and an opportunity to stay invested for further upside gains.

Applying this strategy, Arko Corp., Super Group Ltd. and Luxfer Holdings PLC emerged as notable breakout candidates. Over the past year, shares of Arko, Super Group and Luxfer have jumped 31.2%, 50.9% and 28.5%, respectively.

Spotting Breakout Stocks Before the Next Big Move

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is lowest at its support level, meaning most traders are willing to sell it. The majority of traders are willing to go long the stock at the resistance level, indicating that they would like to add it to their portfolios. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has the Stock Finally Broken Out for Real?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be highly prized by traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance should become its new support. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Here are the top three stocks:

Arko

Arko runs a network of convenience stores across the United States. Arko has a Zacks Rank #1. ARKO’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 73.3%.

Super Group

Super Group is an online operator specializing in sports betting and gaming services. Super Group has a Zacks Rank #2. SGHC’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 42.9%.

Luxfer

Luxfer manufactures high-performance materials, components, and gas containment solutions. Luxfer has a Zacks Rank #2. LXFR’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8.1%.

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Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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