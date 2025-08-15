Zacks.com featured highlights include Arista Networks, TE Connectivity, Motorola Solutions, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and AppLovin

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 15, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Arista Networks Inc. ANET, TE Connectivity plc TEL, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA and AppLovin Corp. APP.

5 High ROE Stocks to Buy as Markets Hit Record High on Low Inflation

Over the past couple of days, the broader equity markets have hit record highs on the trot, buoyed by a tamer inflation report that greatly increased the probability of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as early as the policy meeting scheduled next month. While the July report revealed that the consumer price index rose 2.7% on an annualized basis compared with broad-based expectations of a 2.8% rise, the core CPI (which strips out volatile food and energy prices) increased 3.1% year on year — slightly more than the expected 3%. This put the rate-cut odds at a high of 94% with solid second-quarter earnings being another market catalyst.

Moreover, with a 90-day extension to the pause in the higher tariffs against China, the markets appeared to be in cruise mode. As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of "backing and filling" in the market, they can benefit from "cash cow" stocks that garner higher returns.

However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios, such as return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return. Arista Networks Inc., TE Connectivity plc, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. and AppLovin Corp. are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from.

Why ROE?

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders' Equity

ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.

Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry — the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management's efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Here are five of the 11 stocks that qualified the screening:

Arista: Santa Clara, CA-based Arista is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks. Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching for the high-speed datacenter segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.6% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average. Arista sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TE Connectivity: Based in Galway, Ireland, TE Connectivity is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy and medical. With operations in more than 130 countries, TE Connectivity focuses on emerging technologies such as 5G, electric vehicles, industrial automation and smart cities to position itself at the forefront of connectivity advancements.

TE Connectivity sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.8% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average.

Motorola: Based in Chicago, IL, Motorola is a leading communications equipment manufacturer and has a strong market position in bar code scanning, wireless infrastructure gear and government communications. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.1% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average. Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Banco Bilbao: Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Banco Bilbao provides retail banking, wholesale banking and asset management services primarily in Spain, Mexico, Turkey, the Rest of Europe, South America, the United States and Asia.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.9% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.4%, on average. Banco Bilbao carries a Zacks Rank #2.

AppLovin: Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, AppLovin offers a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences.

AppLovin has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average. AppLovin sports a Zacks Rank #1.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2712171/5-high-roe-stocks-to-buy-as-markets-hit-record-high-on-low-inflation

