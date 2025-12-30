Zacks.com featured highlights include Aris Mining, Alto Ingredients and Mama's Creations

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 30, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are Aris Mining Corp. ARMN, Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO and Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA.

3 Strong Buy Stocks Up More than +50% in 2025, Set for 2026 Breakouts

As we near 2026, investors should adopt an active approach when selecting stocks. This involves identifying breakout stocks within a specific price range. If the stock price dips below the lower band, it should be sold; if it rises above the upper band, it should be held to capture potential gains.

To that end, Aris Mining Corp., Alto Ingredients, Inc. and Mama's Creations, Inc. have been identified as breakout stocks for 2026. These stocks have already seen substantial gains this year, with shares of Aris Mining, Alto Ingredients and Mama's Creations rising 394%, 94%, and 70%, respectively.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. The majority of traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 29. Here are the top three stocks:

Aris Mining

Aris Mining focuses on acquiring, developing and operating gold properties in Guyana, Colombia and Canada. ARMN has an expected earnings growth rate of 74.8% for next year.

Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients produces, distributes and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. ALTO’s projected earnings growth rate for next year is 260%.

Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets fresh deli foods in the United States. MAMA’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 84.6%.

