Zacks.com featured highlights include Argenx SE Alphatec and Olin

3 Best Earnings Acceleration Stocks to Buy for a Strong Q4

After grappling with recession fears, the Federal Reserve’s jumbo interest rate cuts helped the broader S&P 500 to defy the odds of a notorious September and notch record highs. The S&P 500 posted its best three-quarters of the 21st century, and if history is any guide, the index is well-poised to continue its winning streak over the next three months.

The 30-stock Dow and the tech-laden Nasdaq also closed in the green in the first nine months of 2024. Thus, it’s judicious for astute investors to place their bets on stocks such as Argenx SE, Alphatec Holdings, Inc. and Olin Corp. that can take advantage of the broader market uptrend. This is because these stocks exhibit strong earnings acceleration, often signaling an increase in the stock price.

What is Earnings Acceleration?

Earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in a company’s earnings per share (EPS). In other words, if a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth rate increases within a stipulated time frame, it can be called earnings acceleration.

In the case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. However, earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t yet caught the attention of investors and, once secured, will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both the direction and magnitude of growth rates.

An increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may drag prices down.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only three. Here are the stocks:

Argenx

Argenx is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in antibody therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer treatments. Argenx currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ARGX’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 92.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alphatec Holdings

Alphatec Holdings is dedicated to creating, and marketing spine disorder surgical treatment products. Alphatec Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATEC’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 29.9%.

Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a global producer and distributor of chemical products and a U.S. ammunition maker, with operations in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Olin Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank #2. OLN’s expected earnings growth rate for the next five years is 28.6%.

