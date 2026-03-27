Zacks.com featured highlights include Allstate, Five Below, Archrock, BrightSpring Health and Beachbody

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 27, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are The Allstate Corp. ALL, Five Below FIVE, Archrock AROC, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG and The Beachbody Co. BODI.

5 Relative Price Strength Picks for Choppy Market Phases

Markets are navigating a tense phase, with oil prices surging as the Middle East uncertainty deepens. Reports of troop deployments and stalled negotiations initially pulled stocks lower, as investors worried that prolonged high oil prices could weigh on growth. At the same time, policymakers are facing a tricky balance, with inflation and economic momentum sending mixed signals on the path ahead.

Yet, the market’s resilience is starting to show. Hopes of renewed talks and possible de-escalation helped stocks rebound, even as oil prices remained volatile. This push and pull reflects a market that is reacting quickly to headlines but not losing its underlying strength. Investors are also factoring in the possibility that central banks may step in later if conditions soften.

In this kind of environment, relative price strength becomes especially valuable. It helps investors focus on stocks that hold up well during uncertainty—often the ones that lead when stability returns.

At this stage, investors would be wise to consider companies such as The Allstate Corp., Five Below, Archrock, BrightSpring Health Services and The Beachbody Co.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Earnings growth and valuation multiples are indeed important for investors to determine a stock's ability to offer considerable returns. However, these are also essential for determining whether a stock’s price performance is better than its peers or the industry average.

If a stock’s performance is lacking that of the broader groups, despite impressive earnings growth or valuation multiples, then something must be wrong.

It’s always advisable to stay away from these stocks and bet on those that are outperforming their respective industry or benchmark. This is because betting on a winner always proves to be lucrative.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals, indicate room for growth and the best way to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Here are five of the nine stocks that made it through the screen:

The Allstate Corporation: Headquartered in Northbrook, IL, Allstate is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the United States. The company’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 19%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 7.7%. ALL has a VGM Score of A.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allstate’s 2026 earnings has moved up 7.5%. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 54.3%. ALL shares have lost 2.2% in a year.

Five Below: It is a specialty value chain retailer that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below. Five Below beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 63.4%. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings for Five Below indicates 17.5% growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the firm’s fiscal 2027 earnings has moved up 16.2%. FIVE’s shares have surged 200.1% in a year.

Archrock: Houston, TX-based Archrock is a U.S. energy infrastructure company focused on midstream natural gas compression. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of the company indicates 5.8% growth. AROC has a VGM Score of B.

The firm has a market capitalization of around $6.5 billion. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archrock’s 2026 earnings has gone up 9.8%. AROC’s shares have gained 37.2% in a year.

BrightSpring Health Services: It is a national home- and community-based healthcare services platform integrating pharmacy and provider care for medically complex patients across Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of BrightSpring indicates 61% growth. BTSG has a VGM Score of A.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring’s 2026 earnings has moved up 15%. The company has a market capitalization of $8.4 billion. BTSG shares have gone up 143% in a year.

The Beachbody Company: It is a digital fitness and wellness provider offering workout programs and nutrition products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of the company indicates 10% growth. BODI has a VGM Score of A.

The Beachbody Company has a market capitalization of $80.6 million. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 144.6%. The Beachbody Company shares have surged 54% in a year.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2890092/5-relative-price-strength-picks-for-choppy-market-phases

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.