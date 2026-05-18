Zacks.com featured highlights include Albemarle, FormFactor and International Seaways

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 18, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Albemarle Corp. ALB, FormFactor, Inc. FORM and International Seaways, Inc. INSW.

3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Bask in Tech Rally

Despite intermittent conflicts amid the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, the broader U.S. equity markets are witnessing a dream run of late, driven by a tech rally. Leading benchmark indices have been charting fresh record highs on almost every trading day amid renewed enthusiasm in the AI trade, eclipsing a below-par performance from the majority of other sectors. The tech rally was further buoyed by a positive bilateral meeting between President Trump and his counterpart in China, with initial media reports suggesting that Washington has approved the sales of Nvidia's H200 chip to 10 China-based firms.

The uptrend was briefly punctured by hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data for April, which revealed that wholesale inflation gained 6% on an annual basis — the largest increase since December 2022 — and the consumer price index rose 0.6%, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.8%. However, the market was quick to reverse the trend as tech stocks spurred an unprecedented rally.

Amid the vagaries of the market, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like Albemarle Corp., FormFactor, Inc. and International Seaways, Inc. when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, "the trend is your friend." At its core, momentum investing is "buying high and selling higher." It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. Therefore, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is not easy. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three of the six stocks that made it through this screen:

Charlotte, NC-based Albemarle is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally. It is a leading producer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals geared to meet customer requirements across a bevy of end markets, including petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction and automotive.

The stock has soared 216.8% over the past year but lost 3.7% over the past week. Albemarle has a Momentum Score of A.

Livermore, CA-based FormFactor is a leading provider of electrical and optical test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product lifecycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability and design debug, to qualification and production test. The company's product portfolio comprises high-performance probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, thermal systems and cryogenic systems.

The stock has surged 290% over the past year but lost 11.5% over the past week. FormFactor has a Momentum Score of A.

Headquartered in New York, NY, International Seaways is one of the largest public tanker companies in the world, providing seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet across the principal tanker asset classes, focusing on the safe and reliable operation of its fleet.

The stock has jumped 123.3% in the past year but declined 5.2% in the past week. International Seaways has a Momentum Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2921886/3-momentum-anomaly-stocks-to-buy-as-markets-bask-in-tech-rally

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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