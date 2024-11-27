Zacks.com featured highlights include Air Canada, DXC Technology, Cracker Barrel Old Country, Sally Beauty and Deluxe

For Immediate Release

The U.S. equity markets are in good health despite geopolitical tensions. Many U.S. companies have seen an uptick in their stock price following Donald Trump’s victory in the Presidential election. The Trump administration’s expected policies and anticipation of less regulatory scrutiny have lifted the stock price of certain companies.

Investors should take advantage of the post-election rally to design their stock portfolios for healthy returns. One way to do this would be to follow the advice of brokers, as they are deemed to be experts in the field of investing. Having broker-friendly stocks like Air Canada, DXC Technology, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Sally Beauty Holdings and Deluxe in one’s portfolio is advisable.

We have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendations and upward revisions to earnings estimates over the last four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it has also been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy foolproof.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

Air Canada, Canada’s leading airline, is benefiting from the buoyant scenario concerning air travel demand. Driven by this tailwind, shares of this carrier have gained 31.5% in the past six months.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has gained 39.6%. ACDVF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

DXC Technology is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships, which are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. DXC is implementing robust cost-saving measures to enhance its financial performance.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXC Technology’s current-year earnings has increased 8.7%. DXC’s earnings surpassed estimates in the last four quarters, the average beat being 22.2%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cracker Barrel is prioritizing menu innovation and pricing to drive growth. The company is introducing the latest offerings, including shareable starters and specialty beverages, while optimizing pricing to enhance value. These initiatives aim to attract customers and support profitability.

CBRL has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters, missing the mark on the other occasion, the average beat being 14.9%. CBRL shares have gained 13.8% over the past six months. CBRL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Sally Beauty is on track to drive growth, courtesy of initiatives like product innovation, expanded distribution, and new concepts and services. With regard to customer-centric efforts, the company is focused on acquiring customers via marketing programs, differentiated product offerings and strategic initiatives.

SBH has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters, missing the mark on the other occasion, the average beat being 3.7%. CBRL shares have gained 25.8% over the past six months. SBH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Deluxe, headquartered in Minneapolis, MA, is a trusted payment and business technology company. Its solutions help businesses pay, get paid and grow.

DLX has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A at present. Deluxe has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 12%.

