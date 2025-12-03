Zacks.com featured highlights include Agnico Eagle Mines, General Motors, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, BrightSpring Health Services and Everus Construction

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 3, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. AEM, General Motors Co. GM, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG and Everus Construction Group ECG.

GM and 4 Stocks with Relative Price Strength to Buy Now

U.S. stocks continue to show impressive strength, with major indexes climbing steadily and sentiment improving on solid economic data and ongoing hopes for another policy cut. Investors appear encouraged by easing inflation pressures and healthy consumer spending, which together signal that the recovery remains durable. Even routine volatility has been met with buying, suggesting confidence beneath the surface.

Expectations for further monetary easing have added to the positive tone. The market is entering a historically strong period, and companies have just delivered another round of upbeat earnings. With growth forecasts improving and the broader economy holding up well, the backdrop looks supportive for risk assets. Any short-term weakness is increasingly seen as a chance to add rather than reduce exposure.

In this kind of an environment, relative price strength becomes a practical strategy — helping investors focus on stocks that continue to outperform the market and allowing them to stay aligned with leadership as the uptrend develops.

At this stage, investors would be wise to consider stocks such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., General Motors Co., Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, BrightSpring Health Services and Everus Construction Group based on their relative price strength.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Investors generally gauge a stock's potential returns by examining earnings growth and valuation multiples. At the same time, it's essential to measure the performance of such a stock relative to its industry, peers, or an appropriate benchmark.

If you see that a stock is underperforming on fundamental factors, it would be prudent to move on and find a better alternative. However, those outperforming their respective sectors in terms of price should be selected because they stand a better chance of providing considerable returns.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals, indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter's (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Here are five of the 24 stocks that made it through the screen:

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.: Agnico Eagle is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 11.6%. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AEM has a VGM Score of B.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.5 billion. Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agnico Eagle's 2025 earnings has moved up 8.8%. AEM's shares have doubled in a year.

General Motors Company: One of the world's largest automakers, General Motors held the largest share of the U.S. auto market at 16.5% in 2024. GM has a market capitalization of nearly $70 billion. The company has a VGM Score of B.

General Motors beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 9%. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings has moved up 9.9%. GM shares have gained 36% in a year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: It is America's top dredging contractor. Headquartered in Houston, it operates a vast fleet of 200 vessels and is expanding into offshore energy. The company also has a strong record of global marine project execution. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of Great Lakes indicates 31% growth. The company has a VGM Score of A.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes' 2025 earnings has moved up 7.8%. The company has a market capitalization of $868.4 million. GLDD shares have edged up 2.1% in a year.

BrightSpring Health Services: Based in Louisville, KY, it delivers home- and community-based care across the United States, serving seniors and specialty populations through its provider and pharmacy segments. BrightSpring Health Services' expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 53.3%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 15.6%. The company has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring Health Services' 2025 earnings per share indicates 100% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings has moved up from 90 cents per share to $1.12. BTSG shares have gone up 89.1% in a year.

Everus Construction Group: Based in Bismarck, ND, the company provides specialty contracting services across the United States, spanning electrical and mechanical work as well as transmission and distribution projects. Everus Construction Group has a market capitalization of $4.7 billion. It has a VGM Score of B.

Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG's 2025 earnings has moved up 23%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, with the average being 51.8%. Everus Construction Group's shares have gone up 38.7% in a year.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2798517/gm-and-4-stocks-with-relative-price-strength-to-buy-now

