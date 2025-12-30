Zacks.com featured highlights include Agnico Eagle Mines, EnerSys, CACI, Rockwell Automation and Xylem

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 30, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. AEM, EnerSys ENS, CACI International Inc CACI, Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK and Xylem Inc. XYL.

5 Sales-Growth Plays Well-Positioned for Steady Returns in 2026

As 2025 ends, it’s a good time to review your portfolio. The year started with optimism, but markets were jolted by China’s low-cost AI push, pressure on U.S. Big Tech, Trump-era tariffs, sticky inflation and high interest rates. After a volatile, tariff-driven April, conditions steadied in May and improved mid-year as trade tensions eased. The Federal Reserve delivered three rate cuts starting in September, but the momentum weakened in the fourth quarter amid the longest U.S. government shutdown and growing concerns about the AI sector's overvaluation.

Against such a volatile backdrop, it is difficult for retail investors to interpret market signals and generate solid returns. So, the traditional method of selecting stocks is a good idea now. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Stocks like Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., EnerSys, CACI International Inc, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and Xylem Inc. are worth betting on.

Sales growth is one of the clearest signals of a company’s underlying momentum. Unlike earnings, which can be influenced by accounting choices or short-term cost moves, revenues reflect real demand for a firm’s products and services. When sales rise consistently, it often indicates improving market share, a growing customer base or successful expansion into new segments. Therefore, strong revenue trends can serve as an early indicator of future earnings upside, operating leverage and long-term value creation.

Sales performance is also most meaningful in context, measured against peers and broader economic conditions. Sustained growth typically supports steadier cash flows, giving management flexibility to reinvest, pursue strategic opportunities and maintain balance-sheet strength without relying heavily on debt. Tracking these trends can help investors spot companies with durable competitive advantages and a long runway for growth.

5 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth to Consider

Toronto, Canada-based Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Further, AEM does exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States.

AEM’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 38.6%. Agnico Eagle Mines sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, EnerSys is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries. ENS develops battery chargers and accessories, power equipment and outdoor cabinet enclosures. Furthermore, it offers support services to clients.

EnerSys’ expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2026 is 4%. ENS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Based in Reston, VA, CACI International delivers IT applications and infrastructure. CACI’s solutions enrich defense and intelligence capabilities, assure homeland security, improve decision-making and help customers operate smartly and proficiently.

CACI International’s sales are expected to rise 8.5% in fiscal 2026. CACI carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Based in Milwaukee, WI, Rockwell Automation provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. ROK has a wide network spanning more than 100 countries.

Rockwell Automation’s expected sales growth for fiscal 2026 is 5.8%. ROK, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, Xylem is one of the leading providers of water solutions worldwide. XYL is involved in the full water-process cycle, including collection, distribution and returning of water to the environment.

Xylem’s sales are expected to grow 5.2% in 2025. XYL carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2809586/5-sales-growth-plays-well-positioned-to-deliver-steady-returns-in-2026

