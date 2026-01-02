Zacks.com featured highlights include AES, BorgWarner, Enersys, PG&E and Keros Therapeutics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 2, 2026 – Stocks in this week's article are The AES Corporation AES, BorgWarner BWA, Enersys ENS, PG&E Corporation PCG and Keros Therapeutics KROS.

5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy as 2025 Comes to a Close

Value investors have, over the years, preferred the price-to-earnings ratio or P/E, as a means to identify value stocks. However, in the case of loss-making companies that have a negative price-to-earnings ratio, the price-to-sales or P/S ratio is considered in determining their true value.

However, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio), though used less often, is also an easy-to-use valuation tool for identifying low-priced stocks with great returns.

The P/B ratio is calculated as below:

P/B ratio = market capitalization/book value of equity

The P/B ratio helps identify low-priced stocks with high growth prospects. Here we discuss five stocks with a low P/B ratio and a “Buy” recommendation as 2025 comes to a close. The AES Corporation, BorgWarner, Enersys, PG&E Corporation and Keros Therapeutics are some such stocks.

Now, let us understand the concept of book value.

What is Book Value?

There are several ways in which book value can be defined. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it went bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to common stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company’s balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from total assets to determine book value.

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under- or overpriced. Like P/E or P/S ratios, it is always better to compare the P/B ratio within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value or the stock is undervalued and, therefore, a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a warning. A P/B ratio of less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated. In such a case, the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock’s price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio is not without limitations. It is useful for businesses like finance, investments, insurance and banking or manufacturing companies with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

Here are five of the 8 stocks that qualified the screening:

Arlington, VA-based, AES is a global power company. The company’s businesses are spread across four continents in 14 countries.

AES has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. AES has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 11.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Michigan-based, BorgWarner is a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions required for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Its products include four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive transfer cases (primarily for light trucks and sport utility vehicles or SUVs), as well as automatic transmission and timing chain systems. BWA has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 10.2%.

BorgWarner currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, EnerSys manufactures, markets and distributes various industrial batteries worldwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 1.

ENS has a Value Score of B and a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 15.0%.

San Francisco, CA-based PG&E is the parent holding company of California’s largest regulated electric and gas utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 1905. The utility generates revenues mainly through the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers.

PG&E presently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 15.9%

Lexington, MA-based Keros Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech making novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders.

Keros Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. KROS has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 36.5%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2810637/5-low-price-to-book-stocks-to-buy-as-2025-comes-to-a-close

