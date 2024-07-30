Zacks.com featured highlights Globe Life, WisdomTree and First Industrial Realty

For Immediate Release

3 Top Earnings Growth Stocks to Buy for August

August has traditionally been a tough month for Wall Street, with several stocks registering lackluster performances. Hence, it’s judicious for investors to place bets on companies exhibiting superb earnings growth, leading to an uptick in share price.

Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a celebrated company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t survive.

So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period, subtract the production cost, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But expectations of earnings play a striking role.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 36. Here are the top three stocks:

Globe Life

Globe Life is an insurance holding company. The expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 11.3%. GL currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions. The expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 56.8%. WT currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company. The expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 6.6%. FR currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2311279/3-top-earnings-growth-stocks-to-buy-for-august-gl-wt-fr

