Zacks.com featured highlights Disney, Agnico Eagle Mines, Adobe and Xylem

Chicago, IL – July 7, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are The Walt Disney Co. DIS, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. AEM, Adobe Inc. ADBE and Xylem Inc. XYL.

Buy These 4 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth Amid Market Uncertainty

Markets began 2025 on a strong note but have since been gripped by heightened volatility due to the Trump administration’s tariff plans and geopolitical headwinds, which have resulted in uncertainty. The ambiguity has clouded expectations around the tariffs’ potential impact on the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. Hence, investors are approaching the markets with increased caution.

So, the conventional method of selecting stocks is the need of the hour. One such way is choosing stocks with steady sales growth. In this regard, The Walt Disney Co., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Adobe Inc. and Xylem Inc. are worth considering.

When evaluating a company, investors often prioritize revenue over earnings, as growing sales indicate an expanding customer base and long-term potential. In contrast, stagnant or declining revenue can signal deeper operational challenges. While short-term profits can be achieved through cost-cutting, sustained earnings growth typically depends on consistent top-line expansion.

However, revenue growth alone doesn’t paint a complete picture of financial health. A more effective investment strategy involves analyzing a company’s cash position alongside its sales. Strong cash reserves and healthy cash flow offer the flexibility to navigate challenges, invest in growth opportunities and maintain operational stability.

4 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth to Bet On

Burbank, CA-based Disney has assets that span movies, television shows and theme parks. DIS operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports and Experiences.

Disney’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 4.1%. DIS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Agnico Eagle Mines, headquartered in Canada, is a gold producer. AEM has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States.

Agnico Eagle Mines’ expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 24.6%. AEM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Adobe, based in San Jose, CA, is a leading technology company. ADBE provides a personalized digital experience by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its solutions.

Adobe’s sales are expected to rise 9.5% in fiscal 2025. INTU carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Washington, D.C.-based Xylem is one of the leading providers of water solutions worldwide. XYL is involved in the full water-process cycle, including collection, distribution and returning of water to the environment.

Xylem’s expected sales growth for 2025 is 2.2%. XYL, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

