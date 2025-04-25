Zacks.com featured highlights Broadcom and Primoris Services

For Immediate Release

2 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks That Boast Solid Growth Potential

Wall Street has been exhibiting wild swings, driven by growing uncertainty around the new U.S. administration’s economic tariffs. These tariffs are expected to drive up consumer prices, thus curbing spending and weighing on the U.S. economy. In such a scenario, investors have become defensive and shifted their focus to products that provide stability and safety in a rocky market. As a result, the appeal for dividend stocks has risen.

Though these stocks do not offer dramatic price appreciation, they tend to outperform in a choppy market and can reduce the volatility of a portfolio. In fact, stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation, as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields. Two stocks — Broadcom Inc. and Primoris Services — seem solid choices in this regard.

California-based Broadcom is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices focused on complex digital and mixed-signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor-based devices and analog III-V based products. The stock saw positive earnings estimate revision of 4 cents for the fiscal year (ending October 2025) over the past 30 days and has an expected earnings growth rate of 35.5%.

Broadcom has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Texas-based Primoris Services operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. PRIM saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 4 cents over the past month for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 9.8%.

Primoris Services has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A at present.

