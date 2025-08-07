Zacks.com featured highlights Apple, Microsoft and Mastercard

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 7, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Mastercard Inc. MA.

Apple & 2 More Stocks to Watch for Stellar Earnings Growth

Analyze a company’s revenues over a specific period, subtract the production costs, and you get the earnings. Whether it’s a startup or a well-established company, earnings growth remains the primary focus for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make a profit, it cannot survive.

By the way, earnings are also considered the most important variable influencing the share price. But expectations of earnings play a striking role.

Nonetheless, stocks such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Mastercard Inc. are currently exhibiting superb earnings growth.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Frequently, we have seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in price following an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinions on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool, while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 20. Here are the top three stocks:

Apple

Apple creates, produces, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearable devices, and accessories all around the globe. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8.2%. AAPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Microsoft

Microsoft creates and provides software, services, devices and solutions on a global scale. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.3%. MSFT currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Mastercard

Mastercard offers services and products related to transaction processing and payments both in the United States and around the world. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 11.4%. MA currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

