Zacks.com featured highlights Jones Lang LaSalle, Target, The Interpublic Group, Diamondback Energy and Nutrien

Chicago, IL – April 26, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. JLL, Target Corp. TGT, The Interpublic Group of Co. IPG, Diamondback Energy FANG and Nutrien Ltd. NTR.

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Amid Volatility

Volatility has taken the front seat this year, triggered off by a war in Ukraine, four-decade high inflation and a hawkish Fed, making investors jittery. In such a scenario, dividends are the major sources of consistent and safe income for investors though they do not offer dramatic price appreciation.

In fact, stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio, with a greater scope of capital appreciation, as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Target Corp., The Interpublic Group of Co., Diamondback Energy and Nutrien Ltd. — that could be compelling picks amid market volatility.

Dividend Growth: A Winning Strategy

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that dividend increase is likely in the future.

Moreover, a history of dividend growth year over year leads to a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation than simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields. Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

Here are the five of the 16 stocks that fit the bill:

Chicago-based Jones Lang is a leading full-service real estate firm that provides corporate, financial and investment management services to corporations and other real estate owners, users and investors worldwide. Jones Lang has a modest estimated earnings growth of 0.05% for this year and delivered an average earnings surprise of 125.40% in the past four quarters.

Jones Lang has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Minnesota-based Target Corp. has evolved from just being a pure brick-&-mortar retailer to an omni-channel entity. It has an estimated earnings growth of 6.71% for the fiscal year (ending January 2023) and delivered an average earnings surprise of 21.2% in the past four quarters.

Target has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

New York-based Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, public relations, communications planning and media buying, and specialized communications disciplines. Interpublic Group of Companies has an estimated earnings growth of 3.5% for this year and delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.29% in the past four quarters.

Interpublic Group of Companies has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Texas-based Diamondback Energy Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company, with its primary focus on the Permian Basin. FANG saw solid earnings estimate revision of 96 cents over the past seven days for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 105%.

Diamondback Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Canada-based Nutrien Ltd. is a leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services. It supplies growers through its leading global Retail network and operates more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia and South America. NTR saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 62 cents over the past seven days for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 127.9%.

Nutrien Ltd has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A.

