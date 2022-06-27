Zacks.com featured highlights include Immunocore Holdings, United Fire Group, FTI Consulting, Consolidated Water and Huron Consulting

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 27, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR, United Fire Group Inc. UFCS, FTI Consulting Inc. FCN, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains

The free fall of the U.S. stock markets since the beginning of the year continues as we approach the end of first-half 2022. Investors are highly concerned about soaring inflation and the Fed's tighter-than-expected monetary policies.

Market participants are facing the real effect of the pandemic as the impact of coronavirus and its variants on daily activities is now much less. As real-life activities are returning to normalcy and fiscal and monetary stimuli have stopped, the pain of the pandemic is being felt by investors.

The Nasdaq Composite has been in the bear market since Mar 7. The S&P 500 entered the bear market on Jun 13. The Dow is knocking on the same door, while the small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 has also entered the bear market.

However, in line with Wall Street's steady decline, the valuation of most of the stocks, irrespective of market capitalization, sector and industry, has corrected significantly. U.S. stocks are no longer overvalued. Although we are not expecting a rebound from the current bear market anytime soon, a pullback — popularly known as a bear market rally — is long overdue.

These stocks are likely to gain in the near term.if they tap the expected rally. Five of them are — Immunocore Holdings plc, United Fire Group Inc., FTI Consulting Inc., Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and Huron Consulting Group Inc..

Here's How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss five out of these eight stocks:

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. IMCR is engaged in the development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies.

The stock price of Immunocore has soared 37.4% in the past four weeks. IMCR has an expected earnings growth rate of 33.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 34.1% over the last 60 days.

United Fire Group is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. UFCS' products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. United Fire Group also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance.

The stock price of UFCS has climbed 10.8% in the past four weeks. United Fire Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 46.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 23.5% over the last 30 days.

FTI Consulting is a global business advisory firm aimed at helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional disputes.

FCN has a team of highly qualified professionals, who provide problem-solving and technology services primarily to major corporations, financial institutions and law firms. FTI Consulting's five main business segments include Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Strategic Communications, Technology, and Economic Consulting.

The stock price of FTI Consulting has advanced 5.1% in the past four weeks. FCN has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water is involved in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent. CWCO also focuses on expanding operations in areas having a large proportion of tourist properties and growing population. Consolidated Water has four business segments, Retail, Bulk, Services and Manufacturing.

The stock price of CWCO has gained 4.9% in the past four weeks. Consolidated Water has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 26.4% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting is a professional services firm, providing advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. HURN's experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations as well as, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and law firms.

The stock price of Huron Consulting has risen 4.5% in the past four weeks. HURN has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.3% over the last 60 days.

