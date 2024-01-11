Zacks.com featured highlights include GigaCloud Technology, SkyWest, Ramaco Resources, Eastman Chemical and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 11, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT, SkyWest SKYW, Ramaco Resources Inc. METC, Eastman Chemical Co. EMN and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX.

5 Value Stocks with Strong Earnings Yield to Rev Up Returns

In the realm of investment strategies, a tried-and-true approach is value investing, which involves identifying stocks trading below their intrinsic value. This method is rooted in the belief that the market often misjudges stock prices in the short term.

Value investing adopts a long-term perspective, evaluating companies based on fundamental strength, earnings potential and financials to determine their intrinsic value. The goal is to profit by investing in stocks that seem undervalued, eventually yielding substantial returns as the stock price aligns with its intrinsic value, reflecting the actual fundamentals.

While the P/E ratio is a common metric for selecting undervalued stocks with significant upside potential, another intriguing ratio in the arsenal of value investors is earnings yield. This metric serves as a crucial indicator, aiding investors in discerning whether a stock is a hidden gem or a potential financial pitfall.

Investors can explore high earnings yield stocks like GigaCloud Technology Inc., SkyWest, Ramaco Resources Inc., Eastman Chemical Co. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to potentially secure attractive long-term rewards.

Calculated as annual earnings per share (EPS) divided by market price, this percentage metric gauges the anticipated yield from earnings for each invested dollar in a stock. When comparing similar stocks, those with higher earnings yield are perceived as undervalued, while lower earnings yield indicates overpricing.

Although earnings yield is essentially the reciprocal of the P/E ratio, it provides additional insight by facilitating comparisons with fixed-income securities. Investors often juxtapose a stock's earnings yield with prevailing interest rates, such as the current 10-year Treasury yield, to assess its return on investment relative to nearly risk-free returns. If a stock's yield is lower than the 10-year Treasury yield, it is deemed overvalued compared to bonds. Conversely, a higher stock yield suggests undervaluation, making investing in the stock market a preferable choice for a value investor in such a scenario.

By incorporating earnings yield into their investment strategy, value investors can uncover hidden opportunities and strategically position themselves for success in the dynamic market environment.

Our Picks

Here we discuss five of the 15 stocks that qualified the screening:

GigaCloud is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its platform integrates various aspects of e-commerce, including product discovery, payment processing and logistics, to streamline the buying and selling process for large items.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCT's 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 48% and 26.3%, respectively, from the 2023 estimated figures. Estimates for 2024 earnings per share have moved up by 27 cents over the past seven days. GigaCloud currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

SkyWest, headquartered in Utah, operates a regional airline in the United States. Its fleet modernization efforts are commendable. By 2026-end, SkyWest is likely to operate a total of 258 E175 aircraft. SKYW repurchased 9.6 million shares in the first nine months of 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW's 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12% and 912%, respectively, from the 2023 estimated figures. Estimates for 2024 earnings per share have moved up by 4 cents over the past 30 days. SkyWest currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Ramaco is the developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal and is poised to benefit from improving metallurgical coal demand. To meet the rising demand for met coal, the company intends to increase production from the expected range of 3.9-4.4 million tons to 6.5 million tons in the medium term.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for METC's 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10% and 23.4%, respectively, from the 2023 estimated figures. Estimates for 2024 earnings per share have moved up by 14 cents over the past 60 days. Ramaco currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

Eastman Chemical manufactures and sells chemicals, plastics and fibers. The company is benefiting from its innovation-driven growth model, operational execution and cost-management actions.It also remains focused on maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMN's 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4% and 25%, respectively, from the 2023 estimated figures. Estimates for 2024 earnings per share have moved up by a penny over the past seven days. Eastman Chemical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Value Score of A.

Catalyst is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare neurological diseases and disorders, such as LEMS, epilepsy (initially infantile spasms) and Tourette syndrome.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRX's 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.4% and 27.6%, respectively, from the 2023 estimated figures. Estimates for 2024 earnings per share have moved up by 5 cents over the past 30 days. Catalyst currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Value Score of B.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for a 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software. You can also create your own strategies and test them first before making investments.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2208089/5-value-stocks-with-strong-earnings-yield-to-rev-up-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.