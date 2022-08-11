Zacks.com featured highlights include Corteva, Clearwater Paper and Chevron

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 11, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Corteva, Inc. CTVA, Clearwater Paper Corp. CLW and Chevron Corp. CVX

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings Despite Tough Backdrop

The operating environment continues to be challenging for stocks amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Thus, it's not easy for individual investors to choose stocks independently and generate robust returns.

So how does one choose the right stocks? One way is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like Corteva, Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp. and Chevron Corp. are worth a look.

Brokers have more insight into what's happening at a particular company as they directly communicate with management. Also, they have a better understanding of the overall industry and the economy.

Brokers go through a company's publicly available financial statements, listen to conference calls and talk directly with the top brass. They even interact with customers to gauge what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by the company.

Therefore, after detailed research, brokers decide to rate a particular company's stock. Indeed, when brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on it. Yet, merely depending on brokers' upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. One must also take into consideration other factors to ensure robust returns.

Here are the three stocks that qualified the screening:

Corteva, based in Indianapolis, IN, operates in the agriculture business across the globe. CTVA operates through two segments — Seed and Crop Protection.

Corteva's 2022 earnings are projected to increase 19.1%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Spokane, WA-based Clearwater Paper manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards and consumer and parent roll tissues. CLW operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products.

The company's earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 298.1%. Clearwater Paper, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

San Ramon, CA-headquartered Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world. CVX is a fully integrated energy company, meaning it participates in every aspect of energy – from oil production to refining and marketing.

Chevron's 2022 earnings are projected to increase 118.3%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1966501/3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-despite-tough-backdrop

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.