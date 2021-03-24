Zacks.com featured highlights include: Align Technology, Etsy, 1st Constitution Bancorp, PotlatchDeltic and Williams-Sonoma

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 24, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Align Technology, Inc. ALGN, Etsy, Inc. ETSY, 1st Constitution Bancorp FCCY, PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM.

5 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks Driven by Driehaus Strategy

Investors who have the propensity to take higher risk can think of investing in momentum stocks to boost their gains. In this respect, the Driehaus strategy can be used to choose the best momentum stocks using the "buy high and sell higher" theory. Eventually, Richard Herman Driehaus earned his place in Barron's All-Century Team following the success of this investment strategy.

The American Association of Individual Investors ("AAII") proved that the strategy has the potential to offer high returns. Thus, investors with a high-risk appetite might give the Driehaus strategy a shot to boost returns.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: "I would much rather invest in a stock that's increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that's already in a decline and try to guess when it will turn around." In line with this insight, AAII took into account the percentage of the 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus' philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick the potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1284380/5-top-ranked-momentum-stocks-driven-by-driehaus-strategy

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Potlatch Corporation (PCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



1st Constitution Bancorp NJ (FCCY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.