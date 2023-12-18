Zacks Value Investor Highlights: American Eagle Outfitters, Comtech, Solo Brands, Brinker International and Oshkosh

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 18, 2023 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2198282/screening-for-stocks-on-sale

Screening for Stocks on Sale

Welcome to Episode #353 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:45) - Where Should Value Investors Be Looking To Buy Heading Into 2024?

(5:00) - Screening For Top Value Stocks: Stock Screen Criteria

(9:15) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(19:55) - Episode Roundup: URI, AEO, CMTL, DTC, EAT, OSK

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

With the end of the year fast approaching, it’s time for value investors to reflect back on the year. It was a volatile year for value stocks as energy, the best performing sector in 2021 and 2022, reversed course in 2023. Additionally, the banking industry had a crisis in the spring and those stocks struggled all year.

However, there were industries such as infrastructure and the homebuilders which had fantastic years.

Where are the stocks that are on sale to end the year?

A Simple Value Stock Screen

Screening for value stocks can be easy. Tracey looked for companies with a price-to-sales ratio under 1.0, which indicates value, and a PEG ratio under 1.0. A PEG ratio under 1.0 usually means a company has both value and growth, a rare combination.

She also added the Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) in order to get earnings estimates that were being revised higher heading into 2024.

Running this simple screen returned 18 stocks.

5 Stocks on Sale in 2023

1. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO

American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty retailer in apparel and accessories. Even though shares of American Eagle are up 46% year-to-date, it’s still cheap.

American Eagle Outfitters has a P/S ratio of just 0.8. It also pays a dividend, yielding 1.9%.

Should American Eagle Outfitters, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), be on your value stock short list?

2. Comtech Telecommunications, Inc. CMTL

Comtech Telecommunications is a global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next generation 9-11 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers.

Shares of Comtech have fallen 39% year-to-date. It’s dirt cheap, with a P/S ratio of 0.4. Comtech pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.3%.

Should Comtech be on your short list?

3. Solo Brands, Inc. DTC

Solo Brands sells outdoor goods including Solo Stove, paddleboards, fire pits, and swim trunks, among other things.

Shares are up in 2023, rising 39% year-to-date. But Solo Brans is still cheap, with a PEG ratio of 0.4.

Solo Brands is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Should it be on your short list?

4. Brinker International, Inc. EAT

Brinker International owns Chili’s and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants. Shares of Brinker are up 28% year-to-date.

But it, too, is still on sale, with a PEG ratio of 0.7. Brinker is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Should Brinker be on your short list?

5. Oshkosh Corp. OSK

Oshkosh makes specialty trucks and access equipment. Shares of Oshkosh have gained 15.4% year-to-date.

It remains cheap, with a PEG of just 0.2. Oshkosh pays a dividend, yielding 1.6%.

Should Oshkosh be on your value short list for 2024?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Stocks on Sale?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.