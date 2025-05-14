Zacks Value Investor Highlights: DFH, KO, AMZN

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 14, 2025 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2468772/screening-for-buffett-stocks

Screening for Buffett Stocks

Welcome to Episode #404 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:30) - Using Warren Buffett To Find Strong Value Investments

(4:30) - Top Stocks To Keep On Your Radar Right Now

(25:40) - Episode Roundup: DFH, KO, AMZN

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Tracey has done dozens of Value Investor Podcast episodes over the last 8 years talking about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway. She has covered the annual meetings, the trades made during the COVID pandemic, the death of Charlie Munger, Buffett’s stock trades, including his sale of IBM and purchase of Apple.

And now, she is covering the end of the Buffett era.

At the 2025 annual meeting in May 2025 in Omaha, Buffett announced he would step down as CEO at the end of the year. He will remain as Chairman of the Board.

But he’s currently 94 years old and will be 95 in August. Buffett had been signaling his twilight for over a year.

Screening for Buffett Stocks

Zacks has excellent value stock screens on its premium screening tools on Zacks.com.

But it also has a Warren Buffett stock screening tool on its more advanced Zacks Research Wizard product. This screen looks for stocks that Buffett would buy, using debt/equity ratio and return on equity (ROE), among other criteria. It’s under the “Guru” tab on Research Wizard.

Tracey ran this screen and it only produced one stock, which is included below.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Current Holdings

Why not look at two of Berkshire Hathaway’s other big-name stocks? Coca-Cola and Amazon.

One represents the Old Economy and was still featured prominently with cans of Coke directly in front of Buffett during the question-and-answer session of the annual meeting.

The other is the New Economy with online shopping and AWS cloud computing. Yes, Berkshire owns Amazon.

Are these value stocks?

3 Buffett Stocks for Your Watch List in 2025

1. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH

Dream Finders Homes was the one stock that came through on the Buffett guru screen on Research Wizard. It is a national homebuilder headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee.

In the first quarter, gross margins were up 140 basis points to 19.2%. Net new orders were up 18% to 2,032 from 1,724. Dream Finders Homes reiterated full year guidance of 9,250 home closures.

Shares of the home builders like Dream Finders Homes have struggled in 2025. Dream Finders Homes is up just 1.8% year-to-date. It’s a true value though. It has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.9. A P/E under 10 is considered “dirt cheap.”

Dream Finders Homes also has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.6. It has a return on equity (ROE) of 29.4%. Value investors often look for double digit growth in ROE.

Should value investors be looking at homebuilders like Dream Finders Homes?

2. The Coca-Cola Co. KO

Coca-Cola is one of Warren Buffett’s long-time holdings. He loves the product and keeps the cans in front of him on the table at the annual meeting. And, yes, he drinks it.

Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed in 2025, gaining 11.7% year-to-date. Over the last 5 years, it’s up 55%. That is underperforming the S&P 500, however, which is up 97% in that same time.

Coca-Cola isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward PE of 24. Coca-Cola also has a ROE of 45.

Is Coca-Cola still a value stock?

3. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Many people don’t realize that Berkshire Hathaway owns shares of Amazon. It’s a small position, however. Berkshire originally bought it in the first quarter of 2019. It has sold some shares but has not added further to its position.

Shares of Amazon are down 4.9% year-to-date. However, over the last 5 years, it’s up 71%. That’s still underperforming the S&P 500 which is up 97% over those 5 years.

Amazon has gotten cheaper since 2019 on a P/E basis. It now trades with a forward P/E of 29.3, which is near a historic low for the company.

Is Amazon a value stock in 2025?

What Else Should You Know About Value Investing After Buffett?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN in her personal portfolio.]

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.