Zacks Market Edge Highlights: NVDA, SMCI and VRT

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 1, 2024 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1872101/how-to-invest-in-energy-etfs)

The Case for Buying NVIDIA Right Now

Welcome to Episode #395 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:30) - Is Now Still A Good Time To Invest Into Nvidia

(5:00) - Learning From Nvidia And Its Partners Performance: Is There Still Room To Grow?

(25:30) - Episode Roundup: NVDA, SMCI, VRT

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss if there is any value left in NVIDIA after its big rally of the last year.

Is NVIDIA expensive now or is it a bargain stock thanks to its big growth trajectory?

The Case for Buying NVIDIA Right Now

NVIDIA NVDA shares are up 254% in the last year. It has also been one of the hottest stocks in 2024, gaining 91% during that time.

With NVIDIA trading at new all-time highs, why jump in now?

NVIDIA trades with a forward P/E of 38.8. While that is not in the traditional value stock range, which is normally under 15, that is cheap for NVIDIA, which has often traded above 40x over the last 5 years.

NVIDIA’s trajectory changed a year ago, as the demand for AI surged. It has beat, and raised, its earnings guidance each of the last four quarters. In the fiscal fourth quarter 2024, NVIDIA saw record quarterly revenue up 265% year-over-year, to $22.1 billion.

Earnings growth is equally as impressive. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to see earnings jump another 84% in fiscal 2025.

NVIDIA’s Partners Also Expected to See Strong Growth

Skeptical about NVIDIA’s rapid growth? Tracey takes a look at two of its data center partners to see what their sales and earnings trajectory looks like.

1. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI

Super Micro Computer is also in the AI trade. It’s hard to believe, but the stock has been even hotter than NVIDIA’s.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are up 259% year-to-date and 823% over the last year.

But its sales and earnings consensus estimates are also tracking NVIDIA’s. Super Micro Computer’s sales in fiscal 2024 are expected to jump 103.5% year-over-year to $14.5 billion. The earnings are expected to rise 83.8%.

Super Micro Computer is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

2. Vertiv Holding Co. VRT

Vertiv is another partner company with NVIDIA on the data center side of the AI trade. Shares have jumped 69% year-to-date and over the last year are up 531%.

Vertiv is also seeing big growth from AI. It has been beating, and raising earnings guidance, for the last several quarters. Vertiv’s earnings are now expected to jump 32.8% in 2024.

Sales are rising, but not as quickly asat NVIDIA or Super Micro Computer. The Zacks sales consensus is looking for growth of 11.2% this year.

Vertiv is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Is NVIDIA Too Hot to Handle?

It’s difficult to buy a stock at, or near, a new all-time high. But NVIDIA’s shares have made new highs many times over the last 5 years, as shares have surged 2000%.

Fundamentals matter as much as the chart. And NVIDIA has strong fundamentals right now, including sales and earnings growth.

Should NVIDIA be on Your Short List?

Tune into this week’s video podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of VRT in her own personal portfolio and in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.