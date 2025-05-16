Zacks Market Edge Highlights: VRT, STRL and NVDA

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 16, 2025 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2472156/the-case-for-buying-nvidia-right-now

The Case for Buying NVIDIA Right Now

Welcome to Episode #444 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

This week, Tracey went solo to make a case for buying NVIDIA right now.

A year ago, Tracey did an episode of the Market Edge Podcast that also made the case for buying NVIDIA. Over the last year, NVIDIA was up 43.9% while the S&P 500 was up 12.9%. However, as of the recording of this podcast, on May 13, 2025, NVIDIA was down 6% year-to-date.

NVIDIA hasn’t yet reported earnings, but others in the AI Revolution trade have done so. Those earnings reports have been solid.

Is the panic over the AI Revolution trade being “over” misplaced?

2 AI Revolution Stocks for Your Short List

1. Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT

Vertiv is involved in the services side of the AI Revolution, including the racks in the data centers. It is a partner of NVIDIA and has already reported earnings. Vertiv beat on earnings again.

Shares of Vertiv have rallied big off the Liberation Day lows. It is up 53% in the last month. Earnings for Vertiv are also expected to rise 24.6% in 2025. As a result, Vertiv now has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.8.

Should Vertiv be on your Short List?

2. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL

Sterling Infrastructure provides large scale infrastructure services in E-Infrastructure, which includes data centers, Transportation and Building Solutions. Last quarter, Sterling said that data centers was “very active” and now represents 65% of E-Infrastructure backlog.

Shares of Sterling have rebounded off the Liberation Day lows, adding 38.4% in the last month. Earnings are expected to rise 38.5% in 2025. Sterling trades with an attractive P/E of 22.

Should investors be looking to infrastructure companies like Sterling as an AI Revolution play?

Should You Buy NVIDIA in 2025?

1. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

NVIDIA makes the chips that are powering AI. Earnings soared the prior 2 years as AI took off. NVIDIA’s earnings jumped 293.9% in fiscal 2024 and 130% in fiscal 2025.

Defying the naysayers, who believed AI would burn out quickly, this year, earnings are expected to rise another 43.5% and then gain 26.8% in fiscal 2027.

Meanwhile, shares of NVIDIA have lagged the last 6 months, falling 7.8% in that time. But earnings estimates have been revised higher which has led to a much cheaper stock on a forward P/E basis.

Is NVIDIA Cheap in 2025?

Last year, when making the case for NVIDIA on this podcast, NVIDIA was trading with a forward P/E of 39 and a PEG ratio of 1.3.

On the day this podcast was recorded, on May 13, 2025, NVIDIA was trading with a forward P/E of 29 and a PEG ratio of 1.2.

NVIDIA is trading near the company’s recent lows on a P/E basis.

Is there a case for buying NVIDIA right now?

What Else Should You Know About NVIDIA?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of VRT and STRL in Zacks Value Investor portfolio and in her own personal portfolio.]

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.