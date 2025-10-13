Zacks Market Edge Highlights: PTON, SHOP and ZM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 13, 2025 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2765867/pandemic-stock-winners-shopify-peloton-and-zoom-buying-opportunities-in-2025

Pandemic Winners Spotify, Peloton and Zoom: Buying Opportunities in 2025?

Welcome to Episode #460 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:30) - Are Any of The Pandemic Stock Winners Still Strong Investments Right Now?

(4:40) - Tracey's Top Stock Picks For Your Watchlist

(24:00) - Episode Roundup: PTON, SHOP, ZM, TWLO, PYPL

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about several companies that were pandemic winners. Their shares soared to new highs in 2021 only to take a tumble in the 2022 sell-off.

Are they buying opportunities now?

Or is the pandemic era truly over?

Buying Opportunity in Shopify, Peloton and Zoom?

1. Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON

Peloton was one of the hottest stocks during the pandemic as people shunned the gyms to work out at home. But shares are now down 94% in the last 5 years.

Peloton is a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stock. Earnings are expected to rise 123% this year with positive earnings of $0.07. It lost $0.30 a share last year.

Should Peloton be on your watch list in 2025 or is this a trap?

2. Shopify Inc. SHOP

Shopify was another big winner during the pandemic, putting together a streak of earnings beats and strong double-digit sales gains. But earnings fell 93.8% in 2022 and the stock fell too.

In 2025, however, Shopify has turned it around. Earnings are expected to rise 11.5% in 2025 and another 21% in 2026. Shares of Shopify are up 52.4% year-to-date and are testing the 2021 highs.

Shopify trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 114. A P/E over 20 is considered expensive.

Should growth investors be taking a second look at Shopify in 2025?

3. Zoom Communications, Inc. ZM

Zoom shares took off in the pandemic when people were forced to work from home.

Shares of Zoom peaked in 2021. It is down 83.3% over the last 5 years and has only gained 1.4% in 2025.

Yet Zoom is cheap. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.7. A P/E ratio under 15 usually indicates value. Earnings are expected to rise 5.2% in fiscal 2026 and 1% in fiscal 2027.

Should Zoom be on the radar of value investors in 2025?

What Else Should You Know About the Pandemic Winners?

Tracey talks about two more pandemic winning stocks on the podcast. Tune in to find out which stocks these are.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.