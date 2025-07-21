Zacks Market Edge Highlights: FAST, NVDA and CTAS

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 21, 2025 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2592015/is-a-recession-coming-in-2025

Is a Recession Coming in 2025?

Welcome to Episode #453 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - Breaking Down The Current Unemployment Data: How Does This Impact The Economy?

(7:50) - Are We Currently Heading Into A Recession or Can We Recover?

(21:00) - How Should You Be Navigating The Current Stock Market Environment Right Now?

(30:20) - Will Nvidia Keep Pushing For New 52 Week Highs?

(38:40) - What Lessons Can We Apply From Warren Buffetts Investing Style If We Head Into A Recession?

(49:45) - What Impact Will The Federal Reserve, Tariffs and The Energy Market Have On A Possible Incoming Recession?

(1:01:50) - Episode Roundup: FAST, NVDA, CTAS

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Chief Economist, John Blank, to talk about their favorite topic over the last 3 years: Is the US economy in a recession and/or is one coming soon?

The Data Says No Recession

It’s half-way through the year already. US GDP is still positive, and is expected to be for the second quarter, even with the tariffs and trade war.

Employment is steady with the BLS survey averaging 146,000 new jobs a month over the last 12 months. The unemployment rate remains low at 4.1% in June, down from 4.2% in May. Even the weekly claims data is muted. It’s not getting worse, it’s not getting better. It is stable.

Is the Recession Still to Come?

Yet John is concerned about the Leading Economic Indicators which saw its recession signal triggered in May. He’s also concerned about the average tariffs now being 18%, the highest since the 1930s.

The AI Revolution spending looks enormous, at $450 billion this year alone. But compared to the total economy, it’s just about 1.3% of it.

Considering 3 Stocks: NVIDIA, Fastenal and Cintas

1. Fastenal Co. FAST

Fastenal recently reported earnings. It makes fasteners and is a bellwether for the manufacturing and construction industries. It beat again and has missed just twice in the last 5 years.

Fastenal shares are up 27.6% year-to-date. It now trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 41.2. A P/E over 20 is considered expensive. Fastenal also has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 13.7. A P/B ratio under 3.0 are usually values.

Earnings are expected to be up 10% this year. But you’ll pay a high price for those.

Shares of Fastenal are trading near new all-time highs. Is there more gas left in the tank?

2. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

NVIDIA is busting out to new all-time highs again. Shares are up 29% year-to-date. NVIDIA now has a market cap of $4.1 trillion.

It’s more expensive now, than just a month ago. NVIDIA trades with a forward P/E of 40. But earnings are expected to jump 42% in fiscal 2026. The earnings growth is there.

NVIDIA also has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 28.1. A P/S ratio over 10 is usually considered an expensive stock.

If you aren’t an owner of NVIDIA yet, is it too late to get in?

3. Cintas Corp. CTAS

Cintas makes uniforms. It reported earnings this week and beat. Cintas has beat on earnings every quarter for five years. That’s an impressive streak.

Shares of Cintas are up 21.5% year-to-date. It is trading near its all-time highs. Earnings are expected to jump 15.8% this year. But it’s not cheap. Cintas has a forward P/E of 44. It also trades with a P/S ratio of 8.5. A P/S ratio under 1.0 indicates a stock is cheap.

Is Cintas too hot to handle right now?

What Else Do You Need to Know About the Economy and Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.