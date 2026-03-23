Zacks Market Edge Highlights: AERT, CGEH and OCC

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 23, 2026 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2819495/the-magnificent-7-is-over-what-stocks-will-replace-it

3 Small-Cap AI Stocks You Should Know

Welcome to Episode #479 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:30) - What Is Currently Going On With The AI Trade Right Now?

(7:20) - Where Should You Be Looking To Invest To Gain Exposure To The AI Industry?

(38:30) - Breaking Down The Recent Stock Performance

(45:50) - Episode Roundup: OCC, CGEH, AERT

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Zacks’ small cap analyst, Mark Zinski, joins the podcast for the first time in 2026 with three new small cap AI stocks for your watch list.

None of these three companies have a Zacks Rank, although they do have coverage from Zacks. Please check out the company reports below.

The AI Revolution is Still Ongoing

Despite all the handwringing that the AI Revolution is not panning out, the spending on AI continues at a quick pace. Not only are companies buying chips and other technologies, but they are building out the infrastructure to run the AI. That means data centers.

Data centers need to be built, cooled, and powered. Two of these companies are involved in doing just that.

Companies Making AI Tools and Products

Additionally, over the last year, Mark has been sharing on the podcast small cap companies that are also making AI products in healthcare, transportation, consulting and business services.

This is a hot area with the possibility of a lot of upside. Mark shares one company that is in consulting and AI products that you may want to watch.

3 Small Cap AI Stocks You Should Know

1. Aeries Technology, Inc. AERT

Aeries Technology has a company tagline that reads: “Value Creation through AI-Powered Global Transformation.” Aeries Technology is a technology consultant in AI with Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Aeries Technology is a micro-cap, with a market cap of $17.7 million. It’s also a stock under $1.00. The shares are down 44.3% year-to-date. However, Aeries has announced a $5 million share repurchase program.

Zacks recently initiated coverage on Aeries with an Outperform recommendation. You can read the Research Report here.

Should Aeries Technology be on your watch list?

2. Capstone Green Energy Holdings CGEH

Capstone Green Energy’s tagline says “Got Power? We Do – On Your Terms.” This company makes modular on-site power for AI data centers which are low emission, oil free microturbine systems.

Capstone Green Energy has a market cap of $138 million. It has global sales in 88 countries. In the third quarter of 2026, Capstone saw a 33% increase in revenue.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy are up 2.2% year-to-date. It trades under $10.

Zacks has initiated coverage with an Outperform recommendation. You can read the Research Report here.

Should Capstone Green Energy be on your watch list?

3. Optical Cable Corp. OCC

Optical Cable’s tagline on its website says, “Connections You Can Count On.” Optical Cable manufactures fiber optic cables which are used in many industries including the military, broadcasting, industrial, mining, oil & gas, and commercial enterprises like data centers.

Optical Cable has a market cap of $64.8 million. It is headquartered in Roanoke, VA and manufactures in the United States. Optical Cable reported a backlog of $10.4 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2026, up from $7.3 million as of Oct 31, 2025.

Optical Cable has been seeing data center market growth. It’s also a stock that trades under $10.

Zacks has recently initiated coverage with an Outperform recommendation. You can read the Research Report here.

Should a fiber optics company like Optical Cable be on your watch list?

What Else Should You Know About Small Cap AI Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Aeries Technology, Inc. (AERT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.