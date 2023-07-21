Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Apple, Visa and Broadcom

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 21, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Apple AAPL, Visa V and Broadcom AVGO.

3 Stocks to Buy for Strong Cash-Generating Abilities

Strong cash flows reflect financial stability, allowing companies to pay down debt, pursue growth opportunities, and shell out dividend payments. These companies are also better equipped to weather an economic downturn, providing another beneficial advantage for investors from a long-term standpoint.

And for those interested in investing in strong cash flows, three companies – Apple, Visa and Broadcom – are all cash-generating machines. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Broadcom

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices. The company’s earnings outlook has modestly improved over the last several months.

For those with an appetite for income, Broadcom has that covered; AVGO shares currently yield a solid 2% annually, more than double the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductor industry average. Dividend growth is also there, with the payout growing by nearly 20% over the last five years.

And the company has the cash flow to back up the dividend payments, with Broadcom generating $4.4 billion in free cash flow throughout its latest quarter. The company’s free cash flow has remained on a solid trajectory.

Visa

Visa, a multinational financial services company, facilitates electronic funds transfers through Visa-branded debit, credit, and prepaid cards. The financial titan reported free cash flow of $3.6 billion in its latest quarter, 13% higher than the year-ago period.

The company has been a consistent earnings performer, exceeding top and bottom line expectations in 13 consecutive quarters. Keep an eye out for the company’s upcoming quarterly release on July 25th; estimates suggest 6% earnings growth on 11% higher revenues.

Visa shares could also entice growth-focused investors, with estimates alluding to 14% earnings growth in its current fiscal year (FY23) and an additional 13% in FY24. Sales growth is also expected to be solid, forecasted to improve by 11% and 10% in FY23 and FY24, respectively.

Apple

Apple is one of the biggest cash-generating machines in the S&P 500. The technology titan created $25.6 billion in free cash flow throughout its 2023 Q2, owing to its successful operations.

Apple shares have become a bit rich regarding valuation, perhaps steering away those implementing a value-conscious approach. Shares currently trade at a 32.5X forward earnings multiple (F1), well higher than the 24.9X five-year median and approaching highs of 35.6X in 2021.

The company is scheduled to unveil its Q3 release on August 3rd. Analysts have been modestly bullish for the quarter to be reported, with the $1.20 per share estimate up nearly 2% over the last 60 days. iPhone revenue will also be closely watched; the Zacks Consensus estimate for iPhone sales stands at $40.1 billion, modestly lower than the year-ago period.

Bottom Line

Companies boasting strong cash-generating abilities can be great investments, as they have plenty of cash to fuel growth, pay out dividends, and easily wipe out debt.

And as mentioned above, these companies are better equipped to handle an economic downturn, undeniably a positive.

For those seeking cash-generators, all three above fit the criteria.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.