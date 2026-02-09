Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: XLP, PM and KO

For Immediate Release

The beginning of this year has served as a stark reminder of how quickly investor sentiment can shift.

In early 2026, we've witnessed a notable rotation into consumer staples stocks, a sector long valued for its defensive qualities. While technology shares have faced pressure amid high valuations and questions around AI momentum sustainability, staples have emerged as a relative haven.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund, a benchmark ETF, has risen approximately 13% year-to-date through early February, marking one of its strongest starts in over a decade. This contrasts sharply with the technology sector's decline of around 3%, highlighting a classic de-risking move.

Why Investors Have Rotated to Safety

The reasons behind this rotation are multifaceted but sincere in their logic. Technology, after years of dominance driven by AI hype and low-rate fueled growth, entered 2026 with elevated expectations. Concerns over higher AI spending, potential regulatory scrutiny, and a normalizing interest rate environment prompted profit-taking.

Broader economic signals including a weakening jobs market, lingering inflation pockets, and geopolitical uncertainties encouraged investors to seek stability. Consumer staples, with their predictable demand for essentials like food, beverages, household products, and tobacco alternatives, offer just that: resilient earnings, consistent dividends, and lower volatility.

This shift echoes historical patterns where, during periods of uncertainty or market broadening, capital flows from high-growth cyclicals to defensives. Staples have become one of the sole areas of relative strength this year amid broader selloffs, attracting record inflows as portfolios de-risk. The sector's insensitivity to economic swings—consumers continue buying toothpaste, soap, and snacks regardless—provides a buffer when discretionary spending softens.

Staple Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs

Leading this charge have been established giants demonstrating both stability and subtle growth drivers. Philip Morris, for instance, has been a standout, with shares advancing solidly in early 2026 following a strong Q4 2025 report. The company's transition toward smoke-free products like IQOS and Zyn nicotine pouches has driven impressive volume growth, offsetting traditional cigarette declines.

Philip Morris recently beat Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $1.70 up 9.7% year-over-year on revenue growth of 6.8%. Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PM stock reflects steady expectations, with 2026 consensus EPS estimates around $8.34 for the full year—an annual leap of nearly 11% supported by pricing power and emerging market strength.

Coca-Cola rounds out key performers, leveraging global brand strength in beverages. Volume growth in emerging markets and diversification into non-carbonated options have sustained momentum. The company’s high dividend yield and payout reliability appeal in yield-seeking environments. Boasting a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) in recent views, estimates point to steady EPS progression.

Bottom Line

These leaders exemplify staples' appeal: Recurring revenue from necessities, strong balance sheets for dividends (often 3-4% yields), and moderate growth from innovation or international exposure. Valuations remain reasonable across the sector relative to growth profiles—forward P/E ratios in the high teens or low-20s for many, versus tech's higher multiples.

In an environment where recession whispers are gathering steam amid a weak labor market, staples offer sincere downside protection without sacrificing total returns over time. For balanced portfolios, consumer staples provide a thoughtful anchor—reliable performers in uncertain seas.

