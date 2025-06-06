Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Serve Robotics, Uber Technologies and Nvidia

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 6, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Serve Robotics Inc. SERV, Uber Technologies UBER and Nvidia NVDA.

This AI Robotics Stock Is About to Surge

Few investors have even heard of Serve Robotics Inc., yet the coming weeks could push this micro-cap onto every AI and robotics watch-list. Spun out of Uber Technologies in 2021, the company’s bright-blue sidewalk robots have already logged tens of thousands of autonomous deliveries, but the real inflection point is just ahead. Management has begun a nationwide roll-out with Uber Eats, most recently adding the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, and is racing toward a contractual goal of deploying 2,000 units before year-end.

SERV stock has been on a rocky path over the last two years, marked by fits of big rallies, selloffs and high volatility. But now, it appears the catalysts are aligning. Along with the Uber rollout, Serve sales growth is expected to inflect significantly higher in the coming quarters, while the stock price is building powerful momentum.

With the robotics theme really grabbing attention in the last couple of weeks, and the technology suddenly gaining practical application, Serve Robotics Inc. stock may be about to take off.

Serve Robotics Shares Rise as Sales Pick Up

Although Serve Robotics still operates at a loss, sales are expected to meaningfully pick up over the next year. Current year sales are forecast to come in around $5 million, while next year is expected to jump 670% to $41.2 million.

However, with the unprecedented opportunity ahead in the robotics industry, even those forecasts could be understated.

Notably, Serve Robotics is hosting an annual meeting on June 12th, which could mark a major announcement and add to the upside catalysts in the stock.

Robotics Stocks Are Gaining Steam

I began writing about the opportunities in robotics stocks just a couple of weeks ago as the theme is quickly picking up steam. While high-profile names like Nvidia are the obvious plays, lesser-known companies like Serve Robotics offer investors a non-consensus way to capture more asymmetric upside in this rapidly evolving space.

That said, Nvidia remains a core opportunity. The company has made its ambitions in robotics clear, aiming to dominate the category just as it has in artificial intelligence. Its expanding microprocessor platform is designed to power everything from warehouse bots to autonomous delivery systems, placing Nvidia at the center of the AI-robotics-automation nexus.

Meanwhile, Uber Technologies has quietly become one of the most forward-thinking players in automation. Through its partnership with Serve Robotics for sidewalk delivery and its growing relationship with Waymo on the ride-hailing front, Uber is leveraging cutting-edge technology to redefine logistics.

Technical Setup in SERV Stock

As I have noted, SERV stock has really begun to pick up steam in the last couple of months. After bottoming in early April, along with the broader market, the stock has gone on a quick 130% run.

Over the last few days, SERV has been forming a clear technical bull flag, highlighting a potentially opportune time to start buying the stock. If it can trade materially above the $12.30 level, it would signal a technical breakout, and could lead to another sustained bull run.

Should Investors Buy Shares in SERV?

Serve Robotics Inc. isn’t for the faint of heart. As a small-cap stock with limited liquidity and a short trading history, SERV has been prone to dramatic price swings.

However, for those who can stomach the ups and downs, SERV may represent one of the most compelling high-risk, high-reward opportunities in the AI and robotics space. The company is targeting a real, tangible use case, last-mile delivery, and is executing alongside a blue-chip partner in Uber Technologies. Sales growth is accelerating, momentum is building, and investor awareness is only just beginning to catch up.

In a market hungry for the next big breakthrough, Serve Robotics offers something rare: early-stage exposure to a real-world robotics deployment with massive scaling potential. For speculative investors looking to ride the next wave of automation, this stock may be worth a serious look.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.