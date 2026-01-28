For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 28, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights SanDisk SNDK.

What's Going on with SanDisk Shares?

SanDisk shares have been melting higher over recent months as its role in the broader AI frenzy finally comes into focus. The stock is up more than 170% just over the last three months, by far reflecting one of the strongest moves we’ve seen over the period.

AI is driving a huge surge in storage demand, which is where SanDisk comes in. NAND prices are rising rapidly, with AI data centers and cloud providers needing more high-speed storage.

Importantly, the stock is on the reporting docket this week, helping headline a jam-packed week of earnings overall.

SanDisk Expectations Soar

SanDisk’s EPS outlook has shifted notably bullish over recent months, landing the stock into a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The outlook for the upcoming release has shifted notably bullish, with the current $3.54 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up more than 70% since the beginning of last November.

The company’s top-line acceleration is evident in the quarterly chart below, where sales of $2.3 billion climbed 22% year-over-year in its latest period. Its current fiscal year (ends in June) has also confirmed the favorable demand backdrop, with the current $11.2 billion estimate up nearly 20% over the last year.

Still, investors should be aware of the steep volatility we’ll likely see following the upcoming release. A weak report/guidance would easily skew sentiment, though it’s worth noting that valuation multiples aren’t stretched to extreme levels by any means, even after the massive run. Shares currently trade at a 22.8X forward 12-month earnings multiple, well below the 2025 high of 42.1X.

Putting Everything Together

A highly favorable demand environment, driven by the AI frenzy, has positioned SanDisk in a notably strong position. The company could be at the beginning of a massive growth phase, with its storage solutions a key enabler for AI systems. Current consensus expectations for its current fiscal year allude to a 50% sales growth surge on 450% higher EPS, underpinning the favorable story.

The stock has jumped to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) as a result, with its earnings this week set to be a big headliner. Expect some increased volatility post-earnings given the rapid rise, with investors undoubtedly expecting favorable guidance concerning the overall demand picture.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.