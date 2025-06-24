Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Priority Technology and OppFi

For Immediate Release

2 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy Now for Huge Upside

The bulls appear firmly in charge as we inch closer to July, fueled by tech earnings growth and trade war progress.

Even though the market dipped on Friday, investors are largely shaking off recent concerns about the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Wall Street has largely held its ground in June, content to chop around above the Nasdaq and the S&P 500’s 21-day moving averages and below their all-time highs. The calm stretch came after the furious rally off the stock market’s April lows.

The last several months highlight why investors must stay constantly exposed to the stock market and keep buying strong stocks even when broader sentiment turns bearish.

Today, we dive into two cheap, technology-focused Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks trading for well under $20 a share that offer long-term upside in July and beyond.

Buy Cheap (Under $10) Technology Services Stock PRTH

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a payments and banking financial technology company that helps “streamline collecting, storing, lending, and sending money.” PRTH serves 1.3 million active customers across its small business, B2B, and enterprise channels, handling about $135 billion in annual transaction volume and managing over $1.3 billion in account balances.

PRTH’s business-to-business segment focuses on automating corporate bill payments, as well as helping streamline accounts payable, improve cash flow management, and other related tasks.

An example of a recent deal helps highlight Priority Technology’s diverse portfolio. The company in May announced a partnership with NHL franchise The Minnesota Wild to “enhance the team’s ticketing operations with seamless payment processing and scalable financial technology.”

Priority Technology is projected to grow its revenue by 11% in 2025 and 2026 to reach $1.09 billion (roughly double its 2021 total), following 22% average sales growth in the trailing four years.

Better yet, the fintech firm is expected to expand its adjusted earnings by 108% in FY25 to climb from $0.51 to $1.06 a share and then boost its EPS by another 33% in 2026. The fintech firm has crushed our earnings estimates in the past three quarters, and its impressive upward earnings revisions activity earns PRTH a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

PRTH stock has climbed 70% in the past 12 months as part of a 130% run in the last two years to more than double its highly-ranked Technology Services industry.

Despite the run, Priority Technology is down 35% in 2025, and it is trying to hold its ground at its 50-day moving average. At roughly $7.80 a share, it trades 60% below its average Zacks price target. On the valuation side, it trades at a 70% discount to its industry at 6.6X forward 12-month earnings.

Buy Soaring Fintech Stock OPFI for Upside and Value

Fintech firm OppFi works with banks to provide financial products and services for “everyday Americans” via its tech-enabled digital finance platform. OppFi partners with community banks to offer installment loans to middle-income Americans who are underserved by traditional financial institutions because of low credit scores and other reasons.

The fintech company’s digital OppLoans platform uses AI-driven underwriting to offer transparent, responsible lending with same-day funding. OppFi also supports financial education through partnerships to help customers improve their financial health.

All in, OppFi aims to “facilitate safe, simple and more affordable credit access to the 60 million everyday Americans who currently lack traditional options while rebuilding their financial health.”

OppFi posted a solid beat-and-raise first quarter in early May, boosting its FY25 estimate by 15% and its FY26 estimate by 21%. OppFi’s recent upward earnings revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and extend its impressive run of positive EPS revisions.

OppFi is projected to grow its earnings by 30% this year and 14% next year to $1.41 a share in 2026. On top of that, the fintech company crushed our bottom-line estimates by an average of 60% in the trailing four quarters. Meanwhile, OPFI is projected to expand its revenue by 10% and 7%, respectively, to reach $618.1 million.

The stock has jumped 300% in the past three years to blow away its Financial Transaction Services industry’s (which ranks in the top 23% of 245 Zacks industries) 50% climb. OppFi’s 280% surge in the last 12 months took it above its summer 2021 levels after it went public via a SPAC. OppFi’s run includes its 25% drop from its February records to trade at roughly $13 a share.

On the technical front, OppFi is trading above its 50-day moving average and holding ground above its 2021 IPO levels. On top of its under $15 a share price, OppFi trades at a 55% discount to its industry and 45% below its highs at 9.6X forward 12-month earnings.

