Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Palantir Technologies, Amazon and Nvidia

Is Palantir Stock About to Breakout?

Palantir Technologies, one of the market's biggest winners of the past two years, and one of its most divisive stocks, appears to be on the verge of a compelling technical breakout. Shares have been on a relentless run over the last year, and when Palantir pauses to consolidate, as it has over the past month, it often sets the stage for the next leg higher.

Skeptics continue to point to Palantir's lofty valuation, and it is certainly a valid concern. But the company occupies a unique position in the market as a one-of-a-kind business model built on high recurring revenues, long-term government and enterprise contracts, and consistently strong growth. With upward trending earnings revisions, Palantir has earned a top Zacks Rank, reinforcing the bullish case.

Similar to long-term big gainers like Amazon and Nvidia, companies that rack up huge gains often face heavy scrutiny and confusion about valuations from investors and analysts. That skepticism, however, can become a tailwind, pushing shares even higher. Like Nvidia and Amazon, Palantir has also spent much of its rally with doubters along the way.

In the sections below, we'll dive into the fundamental drivers and technical setup that make Palantir one of the market's most closely watched stocks right now.

PLTR Stock Forms a Bullish Continuation Pattern

After a powerful rally off the April lows, Palantir stock has pulled back sharply from its August record highs. Over the past two weeks, however, the stock has attracted buyers and established what looks like a bullish continuation pattern.

A decisive move above $159 would confirm a breakout and likely pave the way for another leg higher. On the other hand, a break below key support near $150 would suggest further downside risk, signaling that investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

Palantir Technologies Shares Get Upgraded

Over the past two months, Palantir has seen a wave of analyst upgrades across all timeframes. Current-quarter earnings estimates are up more than 21%, while projections for next year have climbed 16.7%. This steady trend in upward revisions has helped Palantir secure a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating.

Valuation remains a sticking point, as PLTR trades at an elevated 236x forward earnings. Yet the growth outlook continues to justify bullish sentiment. Sales are expected to surge 46% this year and another 33% in 2026, while earnings are projected to compound at an impressive 40.8% annually over the next three to five years.

Should Investors Buy Shares in PLTR?

Palantir Technologies remains one of the market's most fascinating trading vehicles and speculative opportunities. The company's uber-rich valuation undeniably creates significant downside risk, as no one can predict when the market will suddenly decide that valuation matters more than momentum.

That said, some of the best-performing stocks of the past decade, like Nvidia and Amazon, also endured years of skepticism over their valuations, only to keep climbing as earnings growth and investor enthusiasm proved stronger than the doubters.

For traders willing to be tactical and embrace more speculative setups, PLTR arguably embodies the current market zeitgeist better than any other stock. Sitting at the intersection of artificial intelligence and defense technology, Palantir is aligned with two of the most powerful long-term themes driving capital flows today.

For active investors with a higher risk tolerance, Palantir remains an intriguing opportunity—volatile, richly valued, and heavily scrutinized, but still one of the most compelling momentum names in the market.

