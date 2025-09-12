Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Oracle

For Immediate Release

Oracle Earnings Impress Heavily: A Closer Look

Technology companies have remained the craze over recent years, with the Mag 7 group significantly thrusting the market higher on the back of the AI frenzy.

But outside of the Mag 7 group, a well-known technology giant, Oracle, has also been notably strong, up 93% over the past year and widely outperforming the group. The company offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

And just recently, the company released its quarterly results, which sent shares soaring post-earnings. Let’s take a closer look at the robust results and what’s fueled the positivity.

Oracle Earnings Impress

Oracle’s headline results were primarily mixed, with the company matching the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate of $1.47 but falling marginally short of our $15.0 billion revenue estimate.

Adjusted EPS was up 2% year-over-year, whereas sales of $14.9 billion were up a strong 12.2%. Notably, the 12.2% sales growth rate reflected a growth acceleration relative to prior periods.

The acceleration is certainly notable for ORCL, particularly so following other companies’ results that have similarly revealed big demand for cloud computing services.

Most importantly, its remaining performance obligation (RPO) totaled $455 billion, up an immense 360% year-over-year. Four multi-billion-dollar contracts signed throughout the period led to the growth surge, with the company also lifting its Cloud Infrastructure guidance in a huge way.

Larry Ellison, CTO, stated –

‘We expect MultiCloud revenue to grow substantially every quarter for several years as we deliver another 37 datacenters to our three Hyperscaler partners, for a total of 71.’

The comments and results led to the surge in shares for understandable reasons, with Oracle’s demand outlook remaining bright for years to come.

Bottom Line

Oracle’s recent set of quarterly results has again put the spotlight on the AI frenzy, with favorable demand trends and a bright outlook paving the way for the stock’s big run post-earnings.

