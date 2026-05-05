Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Newmont, Quanta Services and Ametek

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 5, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Newmont NEM, Quanta Services PWR and Ametek AME.

These 3 Companies Reported Record-Breaking Results

The 2026 Q1 earnings season is in full swing, with many notable companies still on the reporting docket in the weeks to come.

So far, several companies have posted notably strong results, including Newmont, Quanta Servicesand Ametek, which each set quarterly records in one way or another.

Quanta Services Keeps Climbing

Quanta Services yet again delivered another set of robust quarterly results, with both EPS and sales results beating Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted EPS of $2.68 grew by a sizable 50% YoY and reflected a 31.4% surprise, whereas sales of $7.9 billion saw a double-digit 26.3% YoY climb. Importantly, the backlog reached a record $48.5 billion, helping underpin its broader business momentum for a long time to come.

Quanta Services raised guidance across many metrics, driven by a favorable demand environment, further adding to the positivity. The broad guidance hike is very bullish from a share momentum standpoint, a big driver behind the stock’s surge after it reported.

EPS revisions for its current and next fiscal year remain bullish.

AMETEK Reports Record Backlog

AMETEK also reported a strong set of results, with sales of $1.9 billion growing 11% YoY and adjusted EPS of $1.97 growing by 13% from the year-ago period. Both items exceeded our consensus expectations, reflecting surprises of 3.7% and 0.6% across earnings and sales, respectively.

AMETEK reported record EBITDA, with record orders growing 23% year-over-year and leading to a record backlog as well. The company also raised its current-year EPS outlook thanks to the strong demand environment, with shares seeing a nice pop on the back of the results and hovering near all-time highs.

EPS revisions for its current and next fiscal year remain bullish like PWR above.

Newmont Keeps Generating Cash

Newmont has benefited significantly from the rise in gold prices. The average gold price per oz reached $4,900 during the reported period, well above the $2,944 level in the same period last year. Free cash flow of $3.1 billion throughout the period reflected an all-time record.

Newmont’s cash-generating abilities have been a notable boost over recent periods thanks to the favorable backdrop. The amplified cash-generating abilities bring about many positives, such as buybacks, with NEM increasing its current share repurchase program following the favorable results.

The EPS outlook for its current and next fiscal year is the most bullish out of the bunch, with expectations soaring for its current and next fiscal year.

Bottom Line

The 2026 Q1 earnings cycle continues to roll along, with several companies, namely Newmont, Quanta Services and Ametek, all posting quarterly records in one way or another.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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