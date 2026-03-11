Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Oracle, Micron, Sandisk, Bloom Energy, IREN, and NVIDIA

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 11, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, Meta META, Oracle ORCL, Micron MU, Sandisk SNDK, Bloom Energy BE, IREN IREN and NVIDIA NVDA.

AI Bottlenecks: 3 Stocks Poised to Gain from AI Buildout

Buy the AI Picks and Shovels

Long-time readers of mine know that my favorite fundamental stories are “pick and shovel” investments. For instance, during the gold rush, the businesses that sold the picks, shovels, and denim jeans required for gold mining often did better than the gold miners themselves, because, unlike mining, profits were predictable and consistent.

Meanwhile, there are numerous examples throughout history. During the U.S. oil fracking boom of the early 2000s, energy workers were required to live in remote places, with little housing. This led to a surge in demand for RVs.

AI Spending Soaring (& Will Continue To)

Despite constant fears of an internet-like bubble, America’s top tech companies continue to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure to capture their share of the AI market. In 2025, the hyperscalers, which include Microsoft, Alphabet,Amazon, Meta and Oracle accounted for $390 billion in CAPEX spending. Despite fears of overspending, AI CAPEX spending is expected to maintain momentum, reaching $515 billion this year and ~$600 billion in 2027.

Who Will Benefit the Most from AI Spending?

Below are 3 AI Bottlenecks to Watch

Flash Memory Stocks

Micron and Sandisk are the two leading suppliers of memory and storage infrastructure required for AI data centers. Storage and memory are critical ingredients needed for training AI models. Currently, demand is so high that Micron has already announced its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) is sold out for 2026. Meanwhile, SNDK shares jumped on Tuesday after Taiwan’s Phison CEO said NAND flash prices jumped 50% overnight amid the ongoing supply crunch.

Over the past four quarters, Sandisk has beaten Zacks Consensus Estimates by a staggering 371%!

Meanwhile, after a brief multi-week pullback, MU and SNDK shares found support at their rising 10-week moving averages, suggesting the bulls remain in control.

On-Site Energy Stocks

Amid the rapid data center buildout, legacy electric grid infrastructure is insufficient. Data centers require immense, reliable electricity. Bloom Energy provides high-efficiency, on-site solid oxide fuel cells to energy-hungry data centers. Currently, Bloom has a record backlog after a $5B deal with Brookfield. Wall Street analysts expect EPS to grow 81% in 2026 and triple-digits in 2027.

Additionally, demand is likely to soar even further as the Trump Administration seeks to push big tech companies to provide their own data center power. BE shares are currently finding support at the 10-week moving average.

AI Data Center Sites

Data center sites are in high demand, as hyperscalers continue to spend billions on AI infrastructure. IREN, which pivoted away from Bitcoin mining, is a prominent AI infrastructure provider. The company offers its clients a unique combination of power capacity, hard-to-get NVIDIA GPUs (IREN recently bought 50,000 NVDA GPUs), and existing data center sites.

Bottom Line

The AI revolution is not just a software story – it’s a massive, physical industrial buildout. Memory, energy, and data center stocks stand to benefit the most.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IREN Limited (IREN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.