Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Micron Technology and Western Digital

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 18, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Micron Technology MU and Western Digital WDC.

2 of the Hottest Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

A month ago, I covered Micron Technology and Western Digital as two of the hottest tech stocks to buy on the dip, and both were up over +100% in 2025, respectively.

Reemerging trade tensions between the U.S. and China had led to a broader pullback, with Micron and Western Digital stock standing out as buy-the-dip targets due to high demand for their memory and data storage solutions.

The increasing need for their services has been spurred by the massive growth in AI and cloud infrastructure for data centers, with MU and WDC ripping bullishly higher once President Trump dialed back threats to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Fast forward, and now Micron stock is up over +200% year to date, and Western Digital shares aren’t too far behind.

As an example of blazing tech stocks that continued to reach higher highs, valuation concerns have been the cause of recent market volatility, but it still may be an ideal time to buy the dip in MU and WDC.

Following the Trend of EPS Revisions

Amid increased demand for Micron’s high-bandwidth memory chips and Western Digital’s storage drives, the trend of rising earnings estimate revisions details why they have been two of the hottest tech stocks.

In the last 60 days, Micron’s current fiscal 2026 EPS estimates have soared 23% from $13.13 to $16.22. Meanwhile, EPS estimates for Micron’s FY27 have climbed 17% over the last two months from $15.88 to $18.57. Most astonishing is that Micron’s annual earnings are now expected to leap 95% in FY26, with FY27 EPS forecast reflecting another 14% growth.

Similarly, EPS revisions for Western Digital’s current FY26 have popped 13% in the last 60 days, with FY27 EPS estimates up an eye-popping 37%. Western Digital’s bottom line is now expected to stretch nearly 50% in FY26, with FY27 earnings projected to increase another 33% to $9.84 per share.

Attractive P/E Valuations

What answers the call as to why MU and WDC may still be two of the best tech stocks to buy on the dip is that despite their incredible YTD rallies, they aren’t trading at stretched P/E premiums and actually offer a discount to the benchmark S&P 500’s 25X forward earnings multiple.

Bottom Line

Attributed to what has continued to be a very pleasant trend of positive EPS revisions, Micron Technology and Western Digital stock have held spots on the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list since August 20th and October 1st, respectively.

In these time frames on the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, MU is up a stellar +115% with WDC up a very respectable +25%.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.