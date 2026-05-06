Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Micron Technology and Intel

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 6, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Micron Technology MU and Intel INTC.

Micron and Intel Shares Push Highs Again: What's Fueling the Rally?

The powerful performance in the semiconductor sector continues to broaden amid the AI boom. Micron Technology and Intel, two legacy chip names that spent much of the last cycle in very different chapters of their respective stories, are again pushing record highs, carried by a structural demand surge in AI infrastructure and a wave of analyst upgrades that shows no sign of cresting.

Intel is up more than 14% just today as news of an exploratory partnership with Apple emerges, while Micron is up nearly 13% after the company announced that it was ready to ship its newest SSDs.

Micron Stock Gains on Structural HBM Shortages

Micron shares have more than doubled in 2026, up over 100% year-to-date after the company delivered a fiscal Q2 revenue print of nearly $24 billion, almost triple the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $12.20, up roughly 680% year-over-year, while gross margins hit a company record near 75%. Even more striking: management guided fiscal Q3 revenue to approximately $33.5 billion with margins expanding to around 81%. These are not typical memory-cycle numbers.

The engine behind Micron's breakout is high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is the specialized DRAM stacked alongside AI accelerators to deliver the bandwidth that large-model inference and training require. Micron is one of only three global HBM suppliers alongside SK Hynix and Samsung, and the company has signaled it can fulfill only 50% to two-thirds of customer demand in the medium term. Order books reportedly stretch into 2027. That kind of structural scarcity, locked into Nvidia Blackwell and AMD Instinct accelerator roadmaps, has given Micron rare multi-year visibility in what has historically been one of the most cyclical businesses in tech.

Intel Shares Gain on Business Turnaround

Intel's story is different in origin but equally dramatic in scale. INTC has surged roughly 166% year-to-date, with April alone delivering a 114% monthly return, one of the most explosive single-month moves in the stock's history. The catalyst was a Q1 earnings report that obliterated expectations: revenue of $13.6 billion beat estimates by over $1 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.29 dwarfed a consensus that had penciled in just a penny.

But the real story isn't just the beat, it's the narrative shift. For years, Intel was priced as a turnaround with existential risk: massive capex, falling market share, and a foundry strategy that Wall Street viewed more as a liability than an asset. The Q1 print, Intel's sixth consecutive earnings beat, effectively removed the bankruptcy risk premium.

The Data Center and AI segment posted 22% revenue growth. Foundry sales rose 16%. Strategic partnerships with Tesla (as an anchor customer for Intel's upcoming Terafab manufacturing complex) and Alphabet (deploying Xeon processors across Google Cloud's AI infrastructure) validated CEO Lip-Bu Tan's turnaround roadmap in tangible, commercial terms.

Intel also appears to be benefiting from a broader reshoring dynamic. The CHIPS Act has underwritten a national-scale reindustrialization, and Intel is the primary domestic beneficiary. With geopolitical risk around Taiwan continuing to shape procurement decisions at the hyperscaler level, Intel's US-based manufacturing footprint is increasingly viewed as a strategic asset rather than a cost center.

Caution Is Necessary on Both INTC and MU Stock

Still, the bears haven't disappeared entirely, and they shouldn't. Micron trades at roughly 26x trailing earnings after a 600%-plus one-year move, and the memory industry's cyclical history is littered with episodes where elevated margins attracted supply that eventually crushed pricing. Intel's forward P/E sits near 100x, a multiple that requires sustained earnings acceleration to justify. Both stocks have left themselves little margin for error.

The key question for both names is durability. For Micron, it comes down to whether HBM allocations and AI inference scaling represent a genuine structural break from the boom-bust memory cycle. For Intel, the test is whether foundry wins and AI PC demand can translate into consistent operating leverage or whether the rally has already priced in several years of execution. In both cases, the next earnings prints, Micron's fiscal Q3 expected in late June, Intel's Q2 likely in July will matter enormously.

For now, the tape is clear: the market is treating Micron and Intel as core AI infrastructure plays, not legacy cyclicals. Whether that repricing holds will define the second half of the semiconductor trade in 2026.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.