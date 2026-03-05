Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Micron, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 5, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Micron MU, Microsoft MSFT, NVIDIA NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Intel INTC.

Micron: Why the Recent Pullback Is an Opportunity

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Micron is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Idaho-based company manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies, including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D Xpoint memory, and other technologies. Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking, and mobile products. The company’s mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.

Memory Demand Is Uncharted

Micron is capitalizing on the AI boom with its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions, which deliver the critical throughput and energy efficiency needed to power artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and large-scale analytics. In other words, it allows hyperscalers like Microsoft to accelerate AI workloads and train large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT.

Recently, storage solutions like Micron’s HBM have experienced exploding demand. In fact, Micron’s HBM capacity for 2026 is already sold out, offering investors the rare and coveted benefit of high revenue visibility. For 2026, Zacks Consensus Estimates predict that revenues will more than double and that earnings per share will triple.

Micron: Strong AI Partnerships

In the AI industry, you’re only as good as your partnerships. Micron is strengthening its industry partnerships to capitalize on AI and data center growth. The company is deepening collaborations with leading hyperscalers, AI model developers, and GPU providers. The company is actively engaged in long-term agreements with NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, enabling Micron to capture a larger share of the AI infrastructure market. Additionally, Micron’s focus on long-term supply agreements with major cloud and enterprise customers ensures stable revenue streams and reduces the risk of pricing volatility. These partnerships are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Micron: A Pristine Balance Sheet

Micron is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. The company exited the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with cash and investments of $12 billion and total liquidity of $15.5 billion. A strong cash balance and liquidity position provide the company with the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, invest in growth initiatives, and enhance shareholders’ returns through dividend payments and share repurchases.

Micron’s Pullback is a Gift

Over the past year, MU shares have soared 340%. Instead of searching for bargains, investors should monitor the best-performing stocks for pullbacks and low-risk entries. Earlier this week, MU found support at its 10-week moving average – an indication that its blistering uptrend is ready to continue.

Bottom Line

Micron is currently firing on all cylinders. While the stock has seen a massive run-up, it’s backed by triple-digit earnings growth and a dominant position in the AI supply chain.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.