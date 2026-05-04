Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Micron, Alphabet and SanDisk

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 4, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Micron MU, Alphabet GOOGL and SanDisk SNDK.

Why These 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks Keep Climbing

Several stocks have seen increased interest as of late, including Micron, Alphabet and SanDisk. Given the recent spike in interest, let’s take a closer look at how each presently stacks up and what’s been driving the positivity behind each.

SanDisk Maintains Momentum

SanDisk shares have been melting higher in 2026 as its critical role in AI infrastructure becomes increasingly recognized. AI is driving a huge surge in storage demand, which is where SanDisk comes in. NAND prices are rising rapidly, with AI data centers, cloud providers, and edge devices all needing more high-speed storage.

The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions soaring across the board. The growth outlook for the company remains stellar, driven by the favorable demand environment. The current Zacks Consensus Sales estimate of $16.5 billion for its current fiscal year reflects a 120% climb from the year-ago period. Earnings growth is also forecasted to be outsized, expected to grow 1500% in its current fiscal year and an additional 170% in FY27.

Micron’s Bright Outlook

Micron is a world leader in memory and storage solutions, specifically concerning the DRAM market. Tight memory supply and the red-hot demand environment suggest continued momentum for some time to come, with the company regularly posting record-breaking results over recent periods.

The company also continues to sport a bullish Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions soaring across the board. The stock has held the coveted #1 ranking since roughly the beginning of September 2025, underscoring the Zacks Rank’s power overall.

The stock, like SNDK, overall reflects a high-growth play on the AI buildout, with Zacks Consensus estimates suggesting 200% YoY sales growth on 600% higher earnings in its current fiscal year. Next year’s growth expectations remain robust as well, with FY27 sales expected to climb nearly 60% on 65% earnings growth.

Google Cloud Sees Huge Growth

Alphabet’s recent attention surge is likely driven by its latest set of strong quarterly results. It posted a strong double-beat relative to our consensus estimates, crushing our EPS estimate by more than 90% and posting a 2.7% sales surprise. Both items saw great YoY growth, underpinning the stock’s momentum following the release.

Importantly, Google Cloud revenue totaled $20.0 billion, crushing our estimate and reflecting a rock-solid 62.7% YoY growth rate. The growth acceleration is precisely what the market wanted to see, another big reason why the stock has soared post-earnings.

Alphabet has regularly beat our cloud estimates over recent periods.

Bottom Line

Several stocks continue to gain notable attention from investors, with favorable quarterly results and outsized growth being big reasons why. All three above are benefiting nicely from the AI frenzy, with the trend likely to continue for each for at least the next few years.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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