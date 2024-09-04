Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Meta Platforms, Lockheed Martin and Eli Lilly

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 4, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Meta Platforms META, Lockheed Martin LMT and Eli Lilly LLY.

3 Big Winners from Q2 Earnings Season: META, LMT, LLY

The 2024 Q2 earnings season is slowly grinding to a halt, with the majority of S&P 500 companies already delivering quarterly results. Looking ahead, Q3 earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up +3.8% from the same period last year on +4.6% higher revenues, chaining together consecutive periods of positivity.

Several companies have stolen the spotlight throughout the period, including Meta Platforms, Lockheed Martin and Eli Lilly. All three posted robust results and upped guidance, with shares of each seeing bullish activity post earnings.

Let's take a closer look at each.

META Raises AI CapEx

Mega-cap giant Meta Platforms was one of the few Mag 7 members to see a positive reaction to its quarterly results, with the company again exceeding both earnings and revenue expectations. The company's earnings outlook reflects bullishness across all timeframes.

The company delivered a stunning statement in the release, with Mark Zuckerberg saying, 'We had a strong quarter, and Meta AI is on track to be the most used AI assistant in the world by the end of the year,"

He continued, "We've released the first frontier-level open source AI model, we continue to see good traction with our Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and we're driving good growth across our apps."

Meta also raised its CapEx outlook into a band of $37 - $40 billion ($35 - $40 billion prior) to support its artificial intelligence roadmap.

The valuation picture for META remains attractive, with the current 22.4X forward 12-month earnings multiple in line with the five-year median and well beneath five-year highs of 31.5X. In addition, the current PEG ratio works out to 1.2X, reflecting that investors are paying a fair price for the forecasted growth.

Eli Lilly Sees Robust Demand

Eli Lilly shares have been red-hot in 2024 thanks to robust results stemming from unrelenting demand, up 65% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Shares popped following its latest release, with earnings and sales climbing 85% and 35%, respectively.

The company upgraded its current-year sales guidance by a sizable $3 billion. Analysts have adjusted their sales expectations accordingly, with the now $46.4 billion expected alluding to a 35% climb year-over-year.

The story behind Eli Lilly has been driven by its diabetes drug Mounjaro and its weight loss injection Zepbound, which have seen unrelenting demand among consumers. Mounjaro sales jumped 216% year-over-year, whereas Zepbound sales of $1.2 billion also reflected strong demand.

Earnings expectations have shot higher across the board following the release, with LLY sporting a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

LMT Generates Significant Cash

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor in the world, operating in defense, space, intelligence, homeland security, and information technology. The company's steady growth continued throughout its latest period, with EPS and revenue growing 6% and 9%, respectively.

The company has been a long-time favorite among income-focused investors, consistently upping its payout over the years. LMT's cash-generating abilities have aided its dividend growth, with the company posting nearly $1.3 billion in free cash flow throughout its latest period.

Following the favorable quarter, LMT upped its EPS, segment profit, and sales guidance, causing shares to move bullishly following the release.

Bottom Line

The Q2 earnings season overall showed resiliency, with no major spooks hitting the tape. While we saw some mixed reads on the consumer, recent favorable economic data helps alleviate this issue.

And concerning a few companies who stole the spotlight during the reporting period, these three stocks all did precisely that.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.