Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: D-WAVE QUANTUM, IonQ and Rigetti Computing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 4, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights D-WAVE QUANTUM QBTS, IonQ IONQ and Rigetti Computing RGTI.

Top Quantum Stocks Eyeing a Breakout: QBTS, IONQ, RGTI

Quantum computing has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting new narratives in the market, producing some of the best-performing stocks over the past year. Shares of D-WAVE QUANTUM, IonQ and Rigetti Computing, three of the industry’s leading names, have surged anywhere from 500% to 1,600% in the last twelve months as investors priced in the promise of breakthrough innovation.

More recently, however, momentum has cooled. Throughout much of 2025, the sector has traded sideways, with QBTS still showing gains while others have flattened or pulled back. The developments in quantum remain thrilling, but these stocks are still highly speculative, and success for investors depends as much on timing and risk management as on the technology itself.

In this article, I’ll break down the technical picture for each of these quantum leaders and outline how investors may want to approach trading strategies and risk management in this rapidly evolving sector.

D-WAVE QUANTUM: Quantum Stock Leader Roadmap

D-Wave Quantum is one of the pioneers of quantum computing, known for its annealing-based quantum systems designed to solve optimization problems. While its approach differs from the gate-based systems pursued by rivals, D-Wave has built a strong base of commercial partnerships and continues to expand its cloud-accessible quantum services.

The price action in QBTS stock provides a clear snapshot of what’s happening across the sector and sets the tone for what investors should expect. As promising as the industry appears, the market’s current positioning leaves some ambiguity about where these stocks will head next. Fortunately, by watching the technical picture closely, we can identify some key levels.

In the chart below, a broader channel has been forming since mid-May, along with a tighter wedge pattern developing over the past six weeks. Price is now sitting at the support level of the broader channel. If it trades materially below support, around $14.75, it would be a warning sign to turn cautious and consider lightening up positions. On the other hand, if the stock can clear the upper bound of the nested pattern, near $16.70, it could quickly move toward the top of the broader channel and trigger another bull run.

IonQ: Shares Trading in a Range

IonQ is a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, widely viewed as one of the most promising architectures for scalability. The company has secured high-profile partnerships with cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft Azure, giving enterprises early access to its quantum systems. IonQ is often seen as one of the top pure-play bets on long-term quantum adoption.

The price action in IONQ is more straightforward, though it still reflects some indecision. Over the past four months, the stock has been forming a clear trading range. If it breaks below support at $36.50, investors may want to wait for another opportunity to get involved. However, if it can clear resistance at $45, the stock could be set for a strong move higher.

Rigetti Computing: Stock Continues to Consolidate

Rigetti Computing focuses on superconducting qubit technology, competing with the approaches used by giants like Google and IBM. The company develops both hardware and its own software stack, aiming to deliver full-stack quantum computing solutions. Though smaller in scale than peers, Rigetti has positioned itself as an agile innovator in the race toward practical quantum advantage.

Like the others, RGTI stock sits amid a consolidation, indicating a balanced market. A break below support at $14.30 would signal the trend has rolled over, while a move above resistance at ~$18–$18.50 should put momentum back in the bulls’ favor.

Should Investors Buy Shares in QBTS, RGTI and IONQ?

Quantum computing remains one of the most exciting frontiers in technology, but the stocks are still highly speculative and prone to sharp swings. The long-term potential is undeniable, yet in the near term, success for investors will depend on carefully managing risk and respecting key technical levels. For those with a high risk tolerance, QBTS, IONQ, and RGTI stand out as the leading opportunities to participate in the quantum theme, but timing entries and exits will be just as important as believing in the technology

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.