Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: CoreWeave, Meta Platforms and NVIDIA

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 15, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights CoreWeave CRWV, Meta Platforms META and NVIDIA NVDA.

CoreWeave Keeps Soaring: What's Going On?

Several stocks have been seeing increased interest lately, with CoreWeave nearly at the top of the list following a favorable multi-year deal with Anthropic and an extended agreement with Meta Platforms. Shares have benefited significantly as a result, with the AI frenzy continuing to shape overall sentiment around the tech favorite’s outlook.

CoreWeave, Anthropic, and Meta Platforms

CRWV shares have been scorching hot so far in April, up more than 50% after facing adverse action over the better part of the last two months. As a reminder, CRWV is a high-performance cloud provider that gives companies easy access to thousands of world-class chips, enabling them to train complex models faster and cheaper without having to buy and manage the expensive hardware themselves.

A few days back, CoreWeave announced a multi-year agreement with Anthropic to support the development and deployment of its Claude family of AI models. The agreement has bullish implications for its overall top line growth for years to come, a primary driver behind the share surge over recent days. The company’s sales backlog totaled $66.8 billion at the end of its FY25, reflecting a record.

CoreWeave’s sales growth has remained impressive.

And prior to the Anthropic positivity, CRWV also announced an expanded, long-term agreement with Meta Platforms to provide AI cloud capacity through 2032 for approximately $21 billion. With this deal, the two companies are continuing their existing relationship, increasing support for Meta Platforms' development and deployment of AI.

At the same time, the company’s near-term EPS outlook does remain highly pressured, though that’s a reflection of high capital expenditures aimed at building out the AI infrastructure to support the record backlog. It’s useful to see the current high CapEx as investments for the future, which weigh heavily on the near-term profitability picture.

Strong sales revisions for its current and next fiscal years do help underpin the growing backlog nicely.

Keep in mind that CoreWeave and fellow AI favorite NVIDIA are deeply intertwined through a strategic partnership and a significant ownership stake. The favorable relationship allows CRWV to get its hands on the magical NVIDIA chips before most, which is what CoreWeave’s AI infrastructure is built around.

To little surprise, both sales and EPS revisions for NVIDIA concerning its current and next fiscal year continue to show a high level of bullishness.

Bottom Line

Though CoreWeave shares showed some weak action over the cold months, the recent agreement with Anthropic and expanded deal with Meta Platforms has helped thrust it into an extremely strong 2026 performer quickly, with shares now up more than 60% YTD.

It’s an interesting reflection of just how quickly sentiment can change within these AI-focused stocks concerning their outlooks, and it’s reasonable to expect more of these types of moves across the market throughout the year as everything continues to play out.

The EPS outlook for CRWV remains cloudy, reflecting the significant spending on AI infrastructure to support all the heavy computing needs.

Of course, NVIDIA still remains the go-to for many seeking AI exposure for its leading role in the AI frenzy, with its growth over recent years likely something we won’t see from a company its size for a long time.

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