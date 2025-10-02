Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Constellation Energy, Meta, Arista Networks and Microsoft

For Immediate Release

2 Great AI Stocks to Buy in October and Hold for 10 Years

Artificial intelligence spending is fueling the Wall Street bull market as big tech bets big on power-hungry AI data centers and beyond. The AI hyperscalers, including Amazon, Meta, and others, are projected to spend roughly $400 billion in capex in 2025 alone. Global data center infrastructure spending is expected to reach $7 trillion by 2030.

There is no end in sight to the wave of AI spending that extends to energy and grid infrastructure because generative AI platforms like ChatGPT use 10X the energy of an average Google search.

The two AI-related stocks we dive into today are not the tech stocks most associated with AI, such as Nvidia. Nonetheless, Constellation Energy and Arista Networks benefit directly from the AI megatrend that’s poised to dominate Wall Street in the back-half of the decade and beyond.

Let’s dive into why investors should buy CEG and ANET now before possible breakouts in October and the fourth quarter. Both AI-boosted stocks are also long-term buy-and-hold candidates.

Nuclear Energy Stock Constellation is a Must-Buy AI Winner

Constellation Energy is at the forefront of the growing relationship between big tech and nuclear energy. CEG earned 20-year power purchase agreements with Microsoft and Meta over the last year to support their AI expansion efforts.

The largest U.S. nuclear power plant operator is ready to transform into one of the energy industry titans of the AI age through Constellation’s $27 billion deal to buy natural gas and geothermal powerhouse Calpine.

CEG’s acquisition, which is expected to close in Q4, creates the largest clean energy firm and expands Constellation’s footprint into power-hungry, tech-heavy Texas and California.

Constellation stock is poised to be one of the most surefire long-term winners in the AI-driven energy age as the U.S. government aims to quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 and AI hyperscalers go all-in on nuclear and natural gas.

It’s poised to power large swaths of the economy and AI data centers via CEG’s established portfolio of reliable 24/7 power. Constellation is also expanding into next-gen small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), where it competes against pre-revenue home-run stocks such as Oklo.

Constellation raised its dividend by 10% in 2025 and 25% in 2024 as part of a plan to consistently boost its payout to shareholders. The nuclear energy powerhouse is expected to grow its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 9% in 2025 and 27% in 2026.

Its near-term trajectory is part of Constellation's “visible, double-digit long-term base EPS growth backed by the Nuclear Production Tax Credit.” The chart above shows that CEG’s earnings revisions are trending higher.

CEG stock climbed 300% in the last three years to outpace the S&P 500’s 87%. The stock has jumped 55% in 2025 to outpace Meta and many AI hyperscalers.

Constellation trades 15% below its average Zacks price target, and it looks ready to break out into a new trading range at some point in October or the fourth quarter. Constellation also trades at a 20% discount to its highs at 29.1X forward 12-month earnings.

Buy Meta and Microsoft AI Partner ANET Stock

Arista Networks is a client-to-cloud networking powerhouse for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. ANET’s networking infrastructure expanded rapidly over the past decade alongside the explosion of cloud computing, big data, and most recently, artificial intelligence.

ANET’s products help connect computers and servers, ensuring fast and reliable data transfer. In short, Arista helps provide some of the ‘plumbing’ that keeps large-scale tech operations such as AI running smoothly.

AI hyperscalers, Microsoft and Meta, are two of Arista’s largest clients, highlighting to investors that ANET’s portfolio is full of best-in-class AI data center-focused offerings.

ANET grew its revenue from $361 million in 2013 to $7 billion in 2024, boosted by 32% average sales growth in the trailing four years. Arista Networks is projected to grow its sales by 25% in FY25 and 20% in 2026 to reach $10.52 billion, more than doubling its revenue between 2022 and 2026.

Arista’s impressive balance sheet ($8.8 billion in cash and equivalents and zero debt) should help expand its reach within AI and whatever technological revolution might come next. The networking infrastructure firm is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 24% in 2025 and 14% in FY26 to extend a huge run of bottom-line expansion.

ANET’s FY25 consensus EPS estimate has jumped 10% since its Q2 release, with its FY26 outlook 9% higher to help it earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The tech company has also beaten our quarterly earnings estimates for five years running.

ANET skyrocketed 3,700% in the past 10 years to blow away Meta’s 680% and Tech’s 433%, including a 415% surge over the last three years. Despite trading near its all-time highs, its valuation levels mark a 28% discount to Arista's peaks.

The stock experienced a bullish golden cross, where the 50-day moves above the 200-day, in late July. Arista stock could be poised to charge higher in Q4 after gapping above its early 2025 peaks in early August following a huge beat-and-raise Q2 report.

