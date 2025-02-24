For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 24, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Coinbase COIN.

Coinbase Stock (COIN) Rises as SEC Dismisses Lawsuit: Time to Buy?

It’s been a wild ride for Coinbase investors.

Back in 2023, the SEC sued Coinbase, alleging that the company operated an unregulated securities exchange. And since then, the ongoing legal battle cast a cloud over the stock, though shares have mainly trended higher amid Bitcoin’s historic ascent.

Management is rejoicing on Friday after the SEC agreed to dismiss the lawsuit. It’s a signal that underscores the Trump administration’s nod to a promising crypto environment, a stark contrast to what we saw under Biden’s presidency.

“We’ve always maintained that we were right on the facts and the law, and today’s announcement confirms that this case should have never been filed in the first place,” the company said in a blog post.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated on Friday morning that the crypto exchange will not pay any fine, calling the decision a “huge day” for Coinbase and the crypto industry as a whole.

What’s Going On with Coinbase Stock?

One of the critical issues in the charges against Coinbase was whether some crypto assets counted as securities. The SEC, under former Chairman Gary Gensler, argued that certain crypto assets fell under existing securities laws and therefore required additional disclosure and registration.

In the weeks after Trump’s victory, crypto stocks surged as Bitcoin spiked above $100,000 for the first time in its history. Coinbase stock went along for the ride, rising about 75% in just a matter of days following the election.

Since then, shares have trended downward, and continued to do so after the company’s latest earnings report despite a major beat. Coinbase reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $3.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94/share by 74.7%. The company posted revenues of $2.27 billion during the quarter, topping estimates by 23.7%.

The latest beat marked the eighth consecutive time the company has exceeded the earnings mark. Coinbase has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 46.15%, showcasing its ability to outpace analysts’ estimates.

Coinbase is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. Looking into the current quarter, analysts have raised EPS estimates by 258.33% in the past 60 days. The Q1 Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $2.15 per share, reflecting potential growth of 30.3% relative to the year-ago period. Revenues are anticipated to climb 34.3% to $2.2 billion.

Bottom Line

Coinbase garners a top ‘A’ rating in our Zacks Momentum Style Score category, indicating that shares are likely to move higher based on powerful price and earnings momentum. The measurement includes both actual earnings as well as estimate revisions.

Still, Coinbase stock is likely to remain volatile and has a history of being susceptible to movements in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Make sure to keep an eye on the industry as a whole, particularly amid ongoing favorable developments.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.