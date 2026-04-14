Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Broadcom and Marvell

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 14, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Broadcom AVGO and Marvell MRVL.

Semiconductors Lead Rally: Broadcom, Marvell Break Out

The recent breakout in semiconductor leaders represents a timely opportunity to re-engage with one of the most durable secular themes of our time.

While the broader market has shown signs of caution and many high-growth tech names have faced headwinds, semiconductor stocks have surged, with several leading companies posting impressive gains since late March.

This strength is not random; it reflects the accelerating real-world impact of AI infrastructure spending, improving supply dynamics, and a broadening customer base that extends far beyond the largest hyperscalers.

Semiconductor Leaders Hit 2026 Highs

Among individual names, two stand out for their outsized moves: Broadcom and Marvell Technology. Each has delivered double-digit percentage gains in a relatively short window, helping drive the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and related ETFs to fresh highs.

In our experience, when a group of high-quality semiconductor companies breaks out together, it often signals that the underlying secular drivers are reasserting themselves. This April rally feels like one of those moments.

The reasons for this strength are both fundamental and timely. AI-related capital expenditure remains robust, with hyperscalers and enterprises continuing to invest in data centers, accelerators, networking, and memory solutions.

At the same time, geopolitical de-escalation in certain regions and a more constructive interest-rate backdrop have reduced some of the macro overhang that weighed on sentiment earlier in the year. The combination has allowed the semiconductor group to decouple from broader tech rotation and lead the market higher.

Broadcom: Networking and Custom AI Chips

Broadcom has posted strong gains since late March, often leading the semiconductor pack on days of positive AI-related news. The company’s custom ASIC business, particularly its work with major hyperscalers on AI accelerators and networking solutions, has become a major growth driver. Broadcom’s networking revenue has also accelerated, and its VMware integration has provided additional stability and recurring revenue streams.

Just last week, the company agreed to produce future versions of AI chips for Google, along with other components for the company’s next-generation AI racks through 2031. In addition, Broadcom signed an expanded deal with Anthropic that provides the AI startup access to about 3.5 GW worth of computing capacity drawing on Google’s AI processors, beginning in 2027.

Consensus estimates for fiscal 2026 call for revenue exceeding $102 billion. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has risen 13.19% in the past 60 days and currently sits at $11.41 per share, reflecting a potential 67.3% growth rate relative to the prior fiscal year. Broadcom carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in recent coverage, supported by upward revisions driven by AI networking demand and strong backlog visibility.

From a human perspective, it is impressive to see a company of Broadcom’s scale and complexity execute so consistently across multiple end-markets. Its ability to design custom silicon for the largest AI players while maintaining leadership in networking gives it a diversified growth profile that has helped it weather periods of broader tech caution.

Marvell Technology: Data Center and Custom Silicon Momentum

Marvell has been another standout, with shares surging on the back of its custom AI chip partnerships and strong data center growth. The company’s recent announcement of an expanded collaboration with Nvidia has been a key catalyst, highlighting Marvell’s role in AI networking and custom silicon solutions.

Marvell’s ability to win major designs in hyperscale environments has accelerated revenue growth in its data center segment. Shares have surged more than 50% this year, breaking out to a 52-week high.

Analysts project fiscal 2027 revenue growth in the 32-33% range, with EPS estimates continuing to move higher. Companies that secure design wins in the artificial intelligence space often see multi-year compounding as those designs ramp into high-volume production. Marvell’s recent breakout appears to reflect exactly that dynamic.

Bottom Line

The recent strength in these names — and the semiconductor group more broadly — is not an arbitrary rotation. AI infrastructure spending remains on track and is broadening beyond the largest cloud providers into enterprise and sovereign AI initiatives. And supply constraints in memory, advanced packaging, and certain networking components have created pricing power and margin expansion that is flowing through to earnings.

After following these companies through previous cycles, the current setup feels particularly constructive. The early-year rotation out of technology created a healthy breather that allowed valuations to reset. Now, with the Q1 earnings season set to confirm demand resilience, the semiconductor group is reasserting its leadership. Broadcom and Marvell are two of the clearest examples, each benefiting from distinct but complementary parts of the AI value chain.

The combination of strong execution, visible backlog, and favorable seasonal patterns suggests that the semiconductor rally that began in earnest in April has room to run.

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